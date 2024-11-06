What impact will Trump have on the world economy?

Jamie Thompson, head of macroeconomic forecasting at London-based Oxford Economics, said he sees little short-term economic impact due to the delays in implementing policies, but they could be positive for growth.

Supporters react as Fox News projects Donald Trump is elected president. Photo / Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images via AFP

“While the outlook for 2025 is essentially unchanged, global growth is likely to be a little stronger in 2026 and 2027 on the back of the election result, as the impact of looser US fiscal policy more than offsets the drag from targeted tariff measures,” he told AFP.

But if across-the-board tariffs are imposed it “could leave the global economy around 0.75% smaller - and global trade down some 3% - by the end of the decade,” he added.

The prospects for international cooperation, which can boost trade and growth, will also be dimmer under a second Trump administration, said Tara Varma, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, a US think tank.

“The multilateral world of the 1990-2000s will no longer exist,” she said, adding that she anticipates a brutal change in US policies.

A surge in inflation?

Donald Trump’s policies could also rekindle inflation, which cooled after a series of interest-rate hikes that the Federal Reserve began to unwind this year.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics, a US think tank, estimated it could add between two and pecentage points to China’s inflation rate.

Trump’s promised higher import tariffs would “mean higher inflation, at least in the US, and most probably lower growth throughout the world”, Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, adding that increased uncertainty would also weigh on growth.

The impact of “immigration policy is as important as global trade” on inflation, noted for his part Gilles Moec, chief economist at insurer Axa.

If Trump follows through with talk of a massive expulsion of unauthorised immigrants it could aggravate the labour shortage in the United States.

The Pew Research Center estimated that 8.3 million unauthorised workers could be affected.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics estimated this could add more than two percentage points to the US inflation rate next year, 0.2 percentage points points in Europe and 0.6 percentage points in China.

Moec noted the surge in inflation would force central banks to hit the brakes on the cycle of interest rate cuts they began earlier this year as inflation subsided.

Analysts had been looking at lower interest rates to spur consumers to spend and companies to invest and put some more wind into the sails of the global economy.

Trade war to snuff out growth?

The trade war that Trump has threatened to wage against China risks sapping global growth.

Asia accounts for 60% of global growth, but would be hit hard by a trade war between the United States and China, the International Monetary Fund warned earlier this month.

The United States has also been one of the fastest growing developed economies but Trump’s policies risk shaving two percentage points off US GDP per year between 2027 and 2031 from baseline estimates, according to a forecast from the Peterson Institute.

