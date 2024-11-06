Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US stocks hit record high after Donald Trump clinches victory

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Trump is heading back to the White House and unions call for plan to help young people into jobs.

Wall Street stocks hit a record high and the dollar surged the most in two years as Donald Trump’s historic US election victory sent investors around the world scrambling to price in a new regime of trade tariffs and tax cuts.

The US currency raced higher against the euro,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business