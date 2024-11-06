US stocks hit record high after Donald Trump clinches victory

But European stocks fell, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index off 0.5% as the outlook darkened for the region’s exporters.

“The Trump trade’s back on,” said Francesco Pesole, a currency strategist at ING. “It looks like markets are pricing in a clean sweep, or close to it,” he added, referring to a so-called red wave scenario in which the Republicans also emerge with control of both houses of Congress.

Such an outcome would further feed dollar strength, he said.

In a sign of the bullish sentiment, the Vix, Wall Street’s measure of expected volatility in stock prices, fell to its lowest level since September.

Stocks are rallying “because investors dislike uncertainty more than any candidate”, said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Global bond markets diverged. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 0.16 percentage points to 4.44%, its highest level since July, while the German 10-year yield was flat at 2.39%. Yields move inversely to prices.

“European growth, which was likely challenged to begin with, could get worse if a trade war actually materialises and the [European Central Bank] may need to diverge from the [Federal Reserve] as a result,” said Robert Dishner, senior portfolio manager at asset manager Neuberger Berman.

The yield on the US 30-year “long bond” reached 4.64% with its biggest daily move in more than a year.

Trump supporters celebrate his victory near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / Chandan Khanna, AFP

Commodities prices sank as investors predicted tariffs would knock global growth. Copper prices were 4% lower in London at $9,350 per tonne.

“‘America First’ means commodities second,” said Francisco Blanch, a commodities strategist at Bank of America.

Meanwhile, the prospect of tariffs and looser US regulation knocked renewable energy stocks and European car manufacturers while lifting US banks.

The broader Russell 2000 index was up 4.9% as investors bet that a faster-growing UK economy would benefit a wider range of sectors beyond highly valued tech stocks.

“The market is responding to a potential ‘red wave’, but the challenges will come later,” said Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments.

“The risk is that investors are too sanguine about the prospects of further tariffs and a renewed trade war, given that the economic impact of the trade war under Trump [in his first term] was relatively limited.”

Bitcoin was up 8% at $74,711, having touched a record high earlier in the session. Trump has positioned himself as the pro-cryptocurrency candidate, pledging to make the US “the bitcoin superpower of the world”.

A red sweep could create a “high-octane” US economy that drives global equities higher over the next year “as earnings expand and margins remain high”, said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. He pointed to financial and defence stocks as likely winners.

The yen, meanwhile, weakened 1.9% to ¥154.50 to the US dollar. The steep declines in the yen drove a rally in Japan’s export-focused stock market, with the Topix up 1.9%.

Chinese markets fell. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2.2%, led lower by mainland Chinese companies. The offshore renminbi, for which the People’s Bank of China does not set a daily fixing rate, weakened by 1.3% against the dollar, while the onshore equivalent fell 1%.

Currencies viewed as “China proxies” because of their exposure to its economy also weakened, with the Australian dollar down 0.9% at $0.658.

“Trump’s tariffs ... if he goes ahead, have the potential to cause a huge amount of pain,” said Ray Attrill, global co-head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Companies expected to do well out of a Trump victory surged.

Tesla was up 14% on bets that prominent Trump backer Elon Musk will benefit from the former President’s re-election. The Tesla chief has backed the Republican to avoid “strangulation by overregulation”.

Written by: Jennifer Hughes and Will Schmitt in New York, Arjun Neil Alim in Hong Kong and Ian Smith and Rafe Uddin in London. Additional reporting by Emma Dunkley and Alan Livsey

© Financial Times