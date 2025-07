A New Zealand investment firm is involved in infrastructure required to build OpenAI, Oracle & Softbank’s enormous AI Stargate compute project in Texas.

One of New Zealand’s most prominent investment firms has made a US$1 billion ($1.7b) investment linked to one of the largest technology infrastructure projects in the world – OpenAI’s US$500b Project Stargate.

Morrison, the firm that owns Infratil, acquired an American underground fibre cable company called FiberLight in 2022, but its connection to the project was not known until now.

“FiberLight, being a Texas-based network, has been supporting the Stargate initiative from a backbone standpoint,” Morrison executive director Robert Huang told Markets with Madison at its office in New York.

“We’re really excited to be a part of all of that.”

FiberLight had 32,000km of cabling underground in Virginia and Texas, cities where some of the largest clusters of data centre compute were being built to power artificial intelligence.