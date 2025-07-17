Advertisement
Investment company Morrison’s secret link to OpenAI’s Project Stargate

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A New Zealand investment firm is involved in infrastructure required to build OpenAI, Oracle & Softbank’s enormous AI Stargate compute project in Texas.

One of New Zealand’s most prominent investment firms has made a US$1 billion ($1.7b) investment linked to one of the largest technology infrastructure projects in the world – OpenAI’s US$500b Project Stargate.

Morrison, the firm that owns Infratil, acquired an American underground fibre cable company called FiberLight in 2022,

