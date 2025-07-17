“If you were to replace that network, conduit by conduit, strand by strand, it would probably cost you about US$3b today.”

Stargate was a new company set up by OpenAI, Softbank, Oracle and MGX this year to build critical infrastructure required to train and power AI models such as ChatGPT, which absorbed enormous amounts of compute.

Its first investment was under way in Abilene, Texas.

Project Stargate is a US$500b AI infrastructure company set up by OpenAI, Softbank, Oracle and MGX.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company would also spend hundreds of millions of US dollars to build its own infrastructure as it raced to catch up to leading AI players OpenAI, Anthropic and Google.

“My hope is that the trend will continue for at least five years,” Huang said of the investment cycle.

In today’s episode of Markets with Madison above, he explains how and why Morrison is investing in all aspects of AI infrastructure – and if it’s too late to make big returns.

Madison Malone travelled to the United States with support from the NZUS Council Media Fellowship programme. The council is committed to advancing New Zealand’s shared interests with the United States. Find out more about the NZUS Council here.

Get investment insights from executives and experts on Markets with Madison every Friday here on the NZ Herald, on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsored by CMC Markets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this programme is of a general nature and is not intended to be personalised financial advice. We encourage you to seek appropriate advice from a qualified professional to suit your individual circumstances.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.