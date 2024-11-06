The NZ dollar fell and local interest rates rose as the US appeared to head towards a win for the Republican Party in the US. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand dollar dropped by about US1c and local wholesale interest rates spiked higher as markets adjusted to what is being seen as a likely return to the White House of former US President Donald Trump.

The US dollar strengthened by about 1% against major currencies.

Key 10-year US bonds were sold off, which saw yields go up about 15 basis points at 4.44% in what was described by one trader as “worst-case scenario” for that market. When bond prices fall, yields rise.

By early evening, the Kiwi dollar was down at US59.2c.

Local two-year swaps were up 14 basis points at 3.8%, following on from sell-off in US Treasuries.