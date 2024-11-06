Hamish Pepper, fixed income and currency strategist at Harbour Asset Management, said the markets had broadly aligned with a red (Republican) sweep.
”Our market has followed, as it normally does,” Pepper said.
Pepper said it looked like Trump’s tax cut plans would lead to bigger budget deficits “and a steeper debt trajectory seems likely”.
”We would have described that, going into the election, as a worst-case scenario for bond markets,” he said.
”There is the double whammy of tariffs being inflationary and the likely extension of tax cuts, which is positive for growth, which means that the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to be able to ease by as much as the markets have priced in,” he said.
However, the markets appear to have baked in a 25-basis-point cut in the Fed Funds rate on Friday.
Westpac market strategist Imre Speizer said the markets had increased their confidence that Trump would return to the White House.
“It’s about more spending, more pressure on the America’s fiscal accounts, and more borrowing,” Speizer said.
Last month, the Kiwi dropped by more than US4c driven by a strong US dollar and an expectedly resilient US economy.
