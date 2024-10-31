Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why next week will be a big deal for financial markets - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Next week's US presidential election is set to dominate the financial markets. Photo / NZME

Next week's US presidential election is set to dominate the financial markets. Photo / NZME

Next week is shaping up to be one of the most consequential of the year for the financial markets, in more ways than one.

First, there is the result of the United States election but then there is some key labour data both here and in the US, not to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business