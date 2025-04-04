Takeovers Panel probes Jim Grenon’s NZME share purchases

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Billionaire and NZME board nominee Jim Grenon.

Share purchases in NZME by billionaire businessman Jim Grenon may not have complied with part of the Takeovers Code, regulators say.

The Takeovers Panel says it will meet to determine whether Grenon’s share purchases at the time he bought them comply with the code.

Grenon, a Canadian who lives in New Zealand, is attempting to overhaul NZME’s board.

His efforts have attracted the attention of the Takeovers Panel, which said in a just-released statement it was aware of Grenon’s recent purchase of NZME shares.