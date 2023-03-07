Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Theresa Gattung passes the baton as Coralus achieves ‘perpetual fund’ goal

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Coralus founder Vicki Saunders with Theresa Gattung, who launched the network in NZ. Photo / Supplied

Coralus founder Vicki Saunders with Theresa Gattung, who launched the network in NZ. Photo / Supplied

Coralus, a global network that funds startups led by female and non-binary founders, says it’s achieved its goal of becoming a “perpetual fund” in New Zealand.

At the same time, Theresa Gattung, who set up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business