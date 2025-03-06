Far North Mayor Moko Tepania is the most popular mayor in the country.
Far North Kahikā Moko Tepania (Te Rarawa/Ngati Kahu ki Whangaroa) has been voted New Zealand’s most popular mayor.
“For what it’s worth, it’s a poll that shows some people resonate with the work myself, we in our council, are doing,” Tepania said when commenting in response.
“But it doesn’t mean we can sit down and have a rest. There’s still so much more work to do. No matter what the poll’s outcome is, we’re still going to give our all. I see too many problems day in and day out that need addressing,” Tepania said.
The Taxpayers’ Union - Curia poll asked participants how they rated their local mayor’s performance since the last election in 2022, categorising their responses as very poor, poor, average, good or very good.
The Taxpayers' Union is a right-leaning lobby group pushing for lower taxes and smaller government.
The poll results were based on 24,000 responses from monthly surveys across a roughly randomly selected 1000 different people each time after the 2022 elections - between January and November 2023 plus February 2024 to February 2025. Only cities and districts with 100 or more accumulated responses over that time were reported in polling results.
Taxpayers Union policy and public affairs manager James Ross said Northland’s “stark disparity” between mayoral popularity was the biggest he had seen in the survey’s four years and it showed clear linkage with councils’ rates.
Far North District Council had New Zealand’s lowest 2024/2025 rates increase with a 4.5% lift. Kaipara District Council (KDC) had the third lowest increase with 8.2%.
Meanwhile, Whangārei District Council (WDC) had a 17.2% increase - New Zealand 44th ranked rates increase size. The national average was about 14%.
FNDC’s small increase came after adding $5 million from its council controlled trading organisation Far North Holdings into its rating coffers.
With the local election looming later this year, Ross said bottom-ranked mayors needed to be mindful of their incoming 2025/2026 rates.
Cocurullo said he wanted to look again at WDC’s proposed 2025/2026 rates increase.
He accepted Whangārei ratepayers would not have been happy with this year’s 17.2% rates increase, but the council wanted to stabilise its financial position and keep its Standard & Poors’ AA stable outlook credit rating.
It had chosen to move away from increasing debt, instead moving towards balancing its books.
The council wanted to be in a position where it could fund major new incoming Three Waters (now called Local Waters Done Well) costs rather than having to borrow large amounts of money to meet these requirements.
Cocurullo said he was aware that some people were not happy with some aspects of what WDC was doing but it needed to be in a stable financial position, particularly when cyclones or other weather events were increasingly possible.