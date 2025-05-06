Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Sky TV founder Craig Heatley’s company joins Hopper Developments on $220m Bay of Islands marina plans

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hapū Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha have launched a campaign to stop a proposed 250-berth marina plan for Waipiro Bay, Kororāreka-Russell, going through the Government’s Fast Track consenting process.

Hapū Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha have launched a campaign to stop a proposed 250-berth marina plan for Waipiro Bay, Kororāreka-Russell, going through the Government’s Fast Track consenting process.

Sky TV founder Craig Heatley’s company has formed a partnership with marine specialists Hopper Developments for a $180 million to $220m Bay of Islands marina, opposed by local hāpu.

A fast-track application to the Ministry for the Environment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate