An impression of what the three-storey, nine one-bedroom block of units Kāinga Ora has planned for 17-17a Cairnfield Rd, Whangārei. It’s one of eight projects the Government’s housing body has planned for the area

Plans for two and three-storey social housing in Kensington have angered Whangārei residents concerned about the size of the buildings.

Kāinga Ora plans to build 63 new homes — which include one-bedroom units and a five-bedroom home — on land it owns in Cairnfield Rd, Churchill St, King St, Kamo Rd and Lovatt Cres. Most of the sites will have two and three-storey blocks.

Kāinga Ora regional director for Tai Tōkerau Jeff Murray says it is committed to getting the much-needed buildings consented, but will engage with residents over their concerns.

In Northland, 1116 people are on the Housing Register and Kāinga Ora has about 282 homes in planning or underway.

About 100 residents heard about plans for Kensington at a public meeting last week. Many were angry that they received a flyer advertising the meeting before even being made aware of the proposed blocks, the size of which was another point of frustration.

Natalia Perece, the spokeswoman for the group of concerned residents, said they agreed there was a need for more social housing in the area and welcomed new tenants because many residents were in social housing themselves, but Kāinga Ora’s plans were inappropriate and not in keeping with the character of the streets.

She said the three-storey buildings in Cairnfield Rd would block sunlight and the views of Parihaka. They also would increase traffic around an already-busy intersection.

Perece said the buildings will be at the end of the road close to the Mill Rd intersection, which is already “very dangerous” at times.

“One is opposite a childcare that already has issues around parking and traffic safety, but we have not seen any traffic management plans Kāinga Ora has done to mitigate any of those concerns.”

Cairnfield Rd residents worried adding another 21 homes to the small area would worsen stormwater issues.

She also explained Mains Ave residents were concerned they were not invited to the public meeting despite the road being a main thoroughfare and potentially impacted by increases in traffic.

Plans for this Churchill St property include six new two-storey, two-bedroom terraced/duplex homes. Photo / NZME

Murray said Kāinga Ora’s development plans were at differing stages so more detail could be provided for some developments as opposed to others.

Residents plan to jointly write to MPs and Whangārei District Council — which has to approve the homes — calling for plans to be scaled back.

Perece said Kāinga Ora talks about inclusiveness and wanting to create thriving communities but residents felt excluded from conversations about the plans and worried their concerns wouldn’t be taken on board before final decisions were made.

But Murray said Kāinga Ora’s engagement team will follow up with those people who left contact information to talk through some of the specific feedback.

“We heard some genuine concerns about traffic safety, views to the maunga, and the impact on neighbouring homes’ sunlight, especially regarding the proposals for three-level buildings.

“These are much-needed homes for Whangārei, and we’re committed to getting them consented and built quickly as practical.”

Five new two-storey terraced/duplex homes, three two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes could be built in Lovatt Cres. Photo / NZME

Kāinga Ora social housing plans for Kensington, Whangārei:

■ At 3-7 Cairnfield Rd, Kāinga Ora plans to build 12 two-bedroom homes in a three-storey walk-up building, with off-street carparking, landscaping and fencing and bicycle parking.

■ At 17-17a Cairnfield Rd, it has plans for nine one-bedroom homes in a three-storey walk-up building, with off-street carparking, landscaping and fencing and bicycle parking. Both projects are planned to be completed by mid-2025.

■ At 20-20a Churchill St, it has plans for six new two-storey, two-bedroom terraced/duplex homes to be completed in mid-2024.

■ 13-15 King St would have six new two-storey two-bedroom terraced homes, also completed by mid-2024.

■ 57-59 King St would be developed to include four new two-storey homes, three two-bedroom terraced homes and one five-bedroom stand-alone home and one home accessible to full universal design. Again this would bed finished by mid-2024.

■ 58-60 King St would have six new two-storey two-bedroom terraced homes to be built by mid-2024.

■ 32-34 Lovatt Cres would get five new two-storey terraced/duplex homes, three two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes by mid-2024.

■ At 24 Kamo Rd, five two-bedroom terraced homes would be completed by early-2024

