Barrier Air is now booking trips between Kerikeri and Auckland and has announced its prices.

LTP submissions

More than 500 submissions were made to the Far North District Council’s proposed long-term plan 2024-27 (LTP) during a month-long consultation which ended on April 28. FNDC staff and elected members engaged with the community through six drop-in sessions and pop-up meeting events across the district during the consultation. Elected members will now review all submissions and other feedback, with formal deliberations on the LTP proposals and feedback. The final version of the LTP for 2024-27 will be adopted by the council on June 26 and will come into effect on July 1.

Kerikeri prices land

Barrier Air’s new service between Kerikeri and Auckland is now open for bookings. The carrier will offer 22 flights a week from August 4, in competition with Air New Zealand, with its new Cessna Grand Caravan. Flights to Auckland start from $39 seat-only and from $49 for the return seat-only flight. A flat rate return voucher for $245 return is also available and can be used at any time, including the more expensive peak times. Go to barrierair.kiwi for more details.

Archive access anguish

Northlanders will lose out on easy access to more than four million records held by Archives New Zealand, as its digitisation programme is shutting due to lack of funding. About 100 people from the Public Service Association protested the cuts in Wellington on Tuesday, saying it is vital for people in remote areas to access the digital public records. Without the digitisation, the archives must be seen in person in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Powerful road closure

A key road in Whangārei’s Otaika will be closed on Sunday so Northpower can do important power pole maintenance. Rewa Rewa Rd will be closed between Gumdigger Pl and State Highway 1/Otaika Rd between 7am to 4pm. Northpower apologises for the inconvenience and asks motorists to follow the marked detour. The electricity company also has a planned power outage in Otaika on Sunday.

Teens apprehended

A trio’s attempt to steal vehicles was foiled after members of the public were quick to report the incidents to police. On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of three youths allegedly breaking into a vehicle in a carpark on Aranga Rd about 5. 20pm. Kaikohe Area Prevention Manager and Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Johnson said after a member of the public caught them in the act, they fled. Sometime later, police received a second call from another person about the same three teens allegedly breaking into another vehicle on Butler Road. Officers have since apprehended youths aged 16, 13 and 12. They have been referred to Youth Aid.

Nova Scotia centenary

The Waipu community is hosting a celebration of the Nova Scotia Junction heritage building on June 1. The celebration, from 3.30pm, marks 100 years of the building and includes live music, Italian cuisine, cocktails, the Waipu Highland pipe band, face painting, and an auction with prizes at 5pm. The former National Bank building received heritage status as a category 2 historic building by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in 2022.