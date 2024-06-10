Whangārei Heads School students were exposed to an inappropriate image while monitoring pest cameras. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Heads School students were exposed to an inappropriate image while monitoring pest cameras. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Year 7 and 8 students at Whangārei Heads School were exposed to a “single objectionable image” while monitoring pest cameras based on school grounds.

The image had been uploaded to the same SD card used as part of the Predator Free programme, which is run through Northland Regional Council (NRC).

Principal Kelly Mercer said a “small number” of students were exposed to an “inappropriate image” and despite an investigation both the school and council have been unable to identify where it came from.

The Predator Free 2050 Guardians on the look-out programme aims to get students involved by trapping and monitoring pests. Cameras are kept on school grounds and monitored by students.

Northland Regional Council chairman and biosecurity and biodiversity working party chairman Geoff Crawford said students usually collect SD cards and “classify” the images.

“Each image is viewed and the species detail recorded. This builds up a history of species and is used to track trends and hopefully declining pest numbers.”

Predator Free Whangārei was notified that a “single objectionable image” had turned up on one of the SD cards used in a trail camera that was positioned on school grounds.

“The image was detected by a group [between five and seven] children who were classifying the images on Friday 31st May. A teacher was also present.”

The school was immediately visited by the Predator Free team who collected all SD cards related to the programme.

“This has been taken very seriously and steps to avoid this from happening again were explored and implemented immediately.

“We appreciate how the school has responded to this unfortunate incident.”

An investigation by Northland Regional Council IT staff determined the image involved was dated nearly a year ago - while the card was still being used in trail cameras on school grounds.

The card had been on more than one device, however it was not possible to identify specific details of which devices had previously interacted with the card, or who may have been involved.

“It is not possible to determine how the image got on to the card without speculation.”

Crawford said the incident was isolated and the Predator Free programme wished to continue its “very positive working relationship” with the school.

“We are saddened to have this happen within a programme which has been so educational and well received by the school.

“Steps are being put in place to prevent a recurrence. These include password protection for SD cards and a teacher viewing all future images before children do their classification.”

Mercer described the incident as “highly regrettable”.

“We informed the families of the children involved and have been working with the NRC to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The families of the children involved are very happy with both the school and NRC’s response.”

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.