Kelly Mercer, principal of Whangārei Heads School, is concerned about the limited access to the school. Photo / Tania Whyte

Some Northland schools are still picking up the pieces weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the region and wrecked educational buildings and landscapes.

Sixty of the region’s 153 schools reported storm-related damage to the Ministry of Education. While many escaped with minor ruin - fallen trees and flooded grounds - a few are in need of extensive repairs that may take up to a year.

Whangārei Heads School principal Kelly Mercer said the 164-year-old school with a roll of 170 students is stuck in a “logistical nightmare”.

Though buildings were unscathed, ground movement and cracks in the parking area have caused a large portion of the carpark to be cordoned off.

The morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up of schoolchildren had become a difficult task, as about 70 cars needed to access the carpark.

Whangārei Heads School has limited parking due to cyclone damage, making drop-offs and pick-ups logistically challenging. Photo / Tania Whyte

To cope, the school created a Google form that allowed parents to pick a 10-minute time slot in which to collect their children.

Mercer said the situation had placed added stress on young students “anxious” after the cyclone, as their parents could no longer drop them off the entire way.

She described how drop-off and pick-up times were a “really important” part of the “home-to-school connection”.

“This is a huge hub for support, and when you’ve got young children, you need those other families around.”

Whangārei Heads School has suffered cyclone damage, including footpaths moving inches across. Photo / Tania Whyte

Mercer said the school was already at a “pinch point” with the carpark as it was no longer adequate for the ballooning school roll.

The principal’s main concern is the length of time the carpark will be cordoned off before any action is under way.

Mercer said she hadn’t heard anything since last week’s Geotech reports.

“This isn’t sustainable.”

Ministry of Education head of property Sam Fowler said 60 schools across Te Tai Tokerau have reported damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Of these 60 schools, seven have some damage that is likely to affect how they operate, which could mean using safe alternative areas in the school for teaching and learning,” he said.

Schools have been allocated $12,000 to aid with the clean-up.

“If more money is needed, we’ll work with the school’s project manager to understand the full cost of the reinstatement works,” Fowler said.

Otamatea Christian School suffered significant building damage on the Tuesday of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The small school has lost roofs from classrooms, and thousands of dollars in resources have now been lost, including 2000 books.

Principal Mark Bell called the long list of damaged items and property a “major problem”.

The art and technology room, as well as the music room, are destroyed and unusable.

The roofs on certain buildings at Otamatea Christian School were blown off during Cyclone Gabrielle, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

“The insurance company will replace it all eventually, but we have to source it and pay for it [in the meantime],” said Bell.

The playground has also been closed due to damage from the roof landing on it.

Although seeing the damage left Bell feeling “devastated”, he said there was a bright side.

“Ultimately, we’ve come to a position where it’s going to be a blessing,” he said. “We’ll end up with a brand-new teaching block.”

Cyclone Gabrielle hit Otamatea Christian School hard, ripping roofs off school buildings.

Bell said although students had been resilient, the impact on staff was a major problem.

Te Mānihi Tumuaki Northland Secondary Principals’ Association chairman Alec Solomon said it felt like just as Covid has turned its tail, the weather has picked up.

Solomon said his school, Tikipunga High School, suffered “significant roof damages”.

Principal of Tikipunga High School and chair of Te Mānihi Tumuaki Northland Secondary Principals' Association, Alec Solomon. Photo / Tania Whyte

“Where there was a skylight, there’s now the sky.”

Solomon said solutions are a mixed bag.

“Some of it’s really simple, but other parts are complex.”

He praised the “high quality” of education leadership in Te Tai Tokerau, which was coping well with constant hurdles.

While the priority is to continue delivering quality teaching, he said there are constant reminders that “many people” are worse off, such as Hawke’s Bay, which keeps Northland school leaders and staff “grounded.”