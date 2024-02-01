An artist’s impression of the Kāinga Ora development proposed for Tiki Pl, Tamingi St and Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā shows two-storey homes with high density. The several houses in the very middle of the development are existing, privately owned homes. Photo / supplied.

An artist’s impression of the Kāinga Ora development proposed for Tiki Pl, Tamingi St and Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā shows two-storey homes with high density. The several houses in the very middle of the development are existing, privately owned homes. Photo / supplied.

A Kāinga Ora plan to build 50 homes in the middle of Ruakākā will be a “battery hen” development which could ruin the family feel of Ruakākā village, residents say.

The state housing developer wants to replace 16 existing state houses with 50 new two-storey homes, to help meet Northland’s housing shortage.

But existing residents fear the proposal will forever change the feel of the village and, with no garages or backyards, will be detrimental both for locals and the new families moving in.

A meeting of about 80 residents on Tuesday night were united in their opposition to the development’s density. No one said they were for it.

The meeting was arranged by a small committee including Tui Roman Senior - a Kāinga Ora resident standing up for those directly affected by the development - her niece Mandi Brown and local homeowner Ella Armstrong.

The group has already collected about 600 signatures against the proposal.

Armstrong, whose home will be horseshoed by the development, said she was petrified about what it could do to the community.

“This committee isn’t about bashing those people who are going to get these homes, it’s about Kāinga Ora being held accountable, making sure they do something that benefits the community,” she said.

“In my honest opinion, they’re building a ghetto, and they’re going to build it and walk away ... The biggest issues are the high density, multi-storey, battery hen blocks.”

Brown said the development would have no room for children to play nor for whānau to hold tangi.

“I feel for the elderly and those who have been in their homes for 40-plus years ... this is going to be taken away from us.”

Others raised concerns about who would move into the development, citing a Ruakākā Kāinga Ora tenant “family from hell” who took more than 18 months to move out.

Residents were also worried about the wastewater infrastructure not being able to cope, the lack of jobs in the area and the impact on local schools.

The meeting was held to hear locals’ thoughts and ask for volunteers to form a small action group against the proposal. The group aims to come up with something that would benefit the community and be acceptable to locals.

Among those who put up their hands to be involved was Whangārei District Council Bream Bay representative Phil Halse.

Halse incorrectly told the meeting the council had no authority over Kāinga Ora’s development. But Kāinga Ora still needed to get resource consent, which covered issues like height and density, Northland regional director Jeff Murray said after the meeting.

“Kāinga Ora is subject to the same planning and building rules as anyone wanting to develop their land in New Zealand.”

But Kāinga Ora does have its own, independent, accredited building consent authority, Consentium, which ensures the government department meets all Building Code rules.

Murray said Kāinga Ora plans to lodge a resource consent application for the Ruakākā development with the Whangārei District Council in the next couple of months, once plans are finalised.

Asked if Kāinga Ora might reduce the height and density of the development to appease locals, he was not persuaded.

“We believe the proposal aligns to the district plan rules for this area, and are not planning to reduce the number of homes, or the two-storey height.

“While the proposal would see people living closer together than previously, we know this style of living works when done well and can assure the community that considerable expertise and best-practice design has gone into these plans.”

