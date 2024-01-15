This building on Cairnfield Road is to be replaced by an apartment building to house Kāinga Ora tenants. Photo / Brodie Stone

This building on Cairnfield Road is to be replaced by an apartment building to house Kāinga Ora tenants. Photo / Brodie Stone

Residents in a Whangārei neighbourhood where 53 new Kāinga Ora homes are set to be built have started a petition to halt the Kensington works.

Locals first opposed the development in August last year, saying they were concerned about the size of the buildings planned for eight sites across Cairnfield Road, Churchill Street, King St, Kamo Rd, and Lovatt Crescent.

Most of the sites will feature two- and three-storey blocks, some as large as 12 two-bedroom apartments and as small as three two-bedroom and one five-bedroom houses.

At edition time, the petition had 62 signatures and 45 days left until it closes.

The latest action from residents’ follows months of letters and meetings with Kāinga Ora in which residents discussed what they believe are poorly planned projects.

Residents are concerned the developments will have a significant impact on urban design, safety for existing and new residents, and infrastructure that is already under pressure such as schools, GP clinics, and Whangārei Hospital.

Last year, residents told the Advocate the planned buildings were like “battery hen houses for people” with little light or privacy.

They also believed the nature of the design will intensify undesirable behaviour they claimed already exists in the area.

“It will alter the community,” one resident said.

They claimed Kāinga Ora is not doing their “due diligence” to ensure that not only the infrastructure will work with the streets and neighbours, but also taking into account the health, wellbeing and safety of current and new residents.

However, Kāinga Ora regional director for Northland, Jeff Murray, said the agency had been adequately listening to the concerns of the Kensington community by “actively engaging” since August and continuing to meet and speak with those in the community with questions or concerns.

A plan for King Street in Kensington features parking and apartment style buildings. Photo / Kāinga Ora

“Kāinga Ora has been a part of the Kensington community for decades and currently owns around 70 homes in the area, some of which were built in the 1930s and need replacing due to their age and condition.”

Murray said the scale and density of proposed developments “aligns to Whangārei District Council’s (WDC) District Plan”.

“The District Plan identifies Kensington as an area of high-growth and responds by allowing low-rise apartments, walk-ups, and terrace housing where appropriate.

“This means issues like local character, infrastructure impacts and traffic have been considered when the District Plan was put out for consultation by the council.”

One of Kainga Ora's planned builds may look something like this. Photo / Kainga Ora

Resource consent applications are currently being processed by the Whangārei District Council.

“Ultimately it is up to the council to decide whether the proposals meet the intentions of their plan. To date no decisions have been made,” Murray said.

Kāinga Ora developments have increased over the last year in the Northland area with plans and in some cases construction underway in Ruakākā, Kerikeri, and Tikipunga.

