So CrowdStrike is a force for good on the internet, though just like everyone else it’s driven by self-interest and charges plenty for its services. The company is worth several billion dollars, or at least it was. Then last week it had a moment to regret. Let Wikipedia take up the story.

“On July 19, 2024, CrowdStrike released a software update to the vulnerability scanner Falcon Sensor. Flaws in the update caused blue screens of death on Microsoft Windows machines, disrupting millions of Windows computers worldwide. Affected machines were forced into a bootloop, making them unusable. This was caused by an update to a configuration file, Channel File 291, which CrowdStrike says triggered a logic error and caused the operating system to crash. The downtime caused a widespread global impact …”

There’s poetry here, poetry that couldn’t have been written 50 years ago: the blue screens of death, the bootloop of unusability. This is the language of electronic apocalypse and all from an update to a single file, a few lines of programmer code, code that spelt the word catastrophe.

Planes were grounded, banks shut, hospitals paralysed. Office workers around the world sat staring at screens as blue and empty as a summer sky, and customers in New Zealand supermarkets had to put their dinner back on the shelves because they had no way to pay for it.

I saw an interview with the CEO of CrowdStrike the following day. To say he looked a broken man is to understate things. The interviewer had to give him time to compose himself, to drink water, to recover the power of speech. For he had almost torn down the world.

As it turned out, the problem was fixable, and we have all moved on and forgotten about it. But that so small a lapse could cause so much disruption should surely make us pause. It could have been so much worse. But I doubt we’ll heed the warning. Just as we have become hopelessly dependent on fossil fuel, so we have become hopelessly dependent on electronic systems. And we are far more interested in sex and money than in reading the writing on the wall, however fresh the paint and large the letters.

CrowdStrike meant no ill. Indeed the opposite. But as Philip Larkin knew ...

Most things are never meant. This won’t be, most likely; … greeds. And garbage are too thick-strewn… I just think it will happen, soon.

This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but a bootloop. You have to laugh.