Joe Bennett is a Lyttelton-based writer and columnist. He has been writing a column since 2017.
OPINION
Until last week, I hadn’t heard of CrowdStrike. If I’d had to guess I’d have said it was a security company, providing guards for events. And I’d have been half-right. CrowdStrike is indeed a security company, but the security it offers is not flesh and blood. It’s virtual, electronic, intangible. CrowdStrike holds your hand and offers to walk you safely through the jungle of the internet.
No one inventor or owner or country or organisation has overseen the creation of the internet, so, instead of being built, it has evolved, endlessly shaped and reshaped by a billion separate wills and urges. As a result it is a messy mirror of the human species, a busy, inventive place with an intense interest in sex and money. And because there is no government of the internet — or no effective one at any rate — there is no single set of laws to run it, nor any authority with the power to enforce such laws as do exist. In short, it’s a society with few police. And with few police comes crime.
In the anonymity of cyberspace, scammers, hackers and fraudsters abound, all trying to worm into our electronic lives to steal our money, our secrets, our identities. We’ve all come across them. We may have lost stuff to them. But there are big-time crooks as well, bad actors in the international scene, backed by governments that are less than virtuous. CrowdStrike has specialised in identifying them. The nationalities are no surprise. They’ve caught the North Koreans doing dirty work, and the Chinese, and inevitably, the Russians.