- A global IT outage disrupted banking, flights, and retail operations across New Zealand.
- The issue, linked to an update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, affected services like Auckland Transport and St John.
- Acting Prime Minister David Seymour confirmed the outage was not malicious, but IT experts say the outage could have financial flow-on effects, and that it could be days before some systems are fully recovered.
A problem with Microsoft Windows caused sweeping outages affecting hospitals, airlines, emergency services and people at home. The error - caused by a technical problem with cybersecurity software from CrowdStrike - sends users to a “blue screen of death,” telling them their device needs to restart.
But simply restarting might not fix the issue, users report. On Reddit, IT workers discussed the dizzying scope of the outage.
“This is what Y2K wishes it was,” one user commented. Others said the outage was the worst they’ve seen and noted the multiple steps they’re taking to get their employers back online.
Microsoft and CrowdStrike blamed the outage on a CrowdStrike software update that went out Friday. In a post on X, Microsoft suggested that affected users fix their computers by restoring the system to a point before the buggy CrowdStrike update went out. It linked to online directions for a manual restore.