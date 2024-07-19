What is the BSOD?

“Blue screen of death” is a cheeky nickname for a Windows error message that can keep users stuck rebooting their computers. The message reads “Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart. We’re just collecting some error info, and then we’ll restart for you.”

How to restore an affected computer

Most of the work of getting systems working again will fall to IT professionals working for organizations. But people at home can attempt to work around the blue screen of death as well.

“The worst thing that happens if you try fixing it is that it doesn’t work, so you’re back where you started,” said Gregory Falco, a professor of systems engineering at Cornell University.

Your best bet right now is to restore your computer to a version before the update. To do so, power on your PC, but before it can launch, press and hold the power button to turn it back off. Do this three times in a row, and after the third time, you should see some advanced settings appear. Go to “advanced options,” then “system restore.”

You’ll see options for different restart points. Choose a point before the blue screen appeared - perhaps from yesterday. Then click through to the end by choosing “next” or “finish.”

You can also trying booting your computer into Safe Mode. To do this, follow the steps above to power on and off until your screen shows advanced options. Choose troubleshoot > advanced options > startup settings > restart. Once your device restarts, select safe mode. Use the computer menu to find the folder C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike. Then find the file named “C-00000291*.sys” and delete it. Last, restart your computer.