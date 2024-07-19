Television channels, including Sky News Australia, have also gone off air, with the Daily Mail reporting it had been hit “with an ongoing technical issue”.

#BREAKING 🚨 Mass Microsoft outage in Australia and New Zealand — 6 News Australia (@6NewsAU) July 19, 2024

Seems to be a current worldwide @CrowdStrike issue causing BSOD. Seen reports form NZ, AU, Japan, India.



Some servers and devices are not resuming correctly and are getting stuck in boot loops#crowdstrike #bsod — Jeff M 🇳🇿 (@jeffmorgannz) July 19, 2024

There have been reports of computers running on Microsoft Windows having crashed worldwide, with users saying their computers were displaying a blue screen of death (BSOD).

The Wall Street Journal tweeted that Microsoft was reporting a service outage for its Microsoft 365 apps and services, affecting businesses and users across the world.

Windows computers are reportedly showing BSOD errors across various different sectors, including supermarkets, banks and broadcasters.

Reports of Windows computers showing BSOD errors across a lot of different sectors: supermarkets, banks, broadcasters, etc.



Downdetector, which shows crowdsourced reports of outages, going crazy rn pic.twitter.com/Xi2RzMY1Jw — cameron wilson (@cameronwilson) July 19, 2024

Reports of outages have been made online via the Downdetector website, showing issues with Microsoft 365 services.

The issue is reported to be linked to an update by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike says its “engineering teams are actively working to resolve this issue”.

Sky say ‘Crowdstrike’ has gone down.

“Was bloody chaos down at the supermarket,” a Herald reader wrote on social media.

“The self checkouts all started running into errors and resetting themselves too. By the time I got to the front of the line there were only two or three that remained working.”

Another person wrote: “Curious about the reports of BSOD (blue screen of death) crashes with computer systems. I went into Chemist Warehouse today and Woolies and both had at least one computer system with a BSOD problem, with the Chemist Warehouse one stuck in a reboot and BSOD loop. Weird.”

A New Zealander holidaying in Fiji told the Herald he has been unable to access his funds through ASB bank for the last two hours and was not able to reach the bank for answers.

Another Herald reader says Kiwibank cards and eftpos are not working tonight.

Kiwibank said it was aware of an issue logging into internet banking and app.

Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience. — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) July 19, 2024

- More to come