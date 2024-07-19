Kiwis have woken this morning after a night of chaos linked to a global IT outage which downed banking services, disrupted flights and public transport systems, and prevented electronic purchases in supermarket and shops.
Online operating systems across New Zealand, Australia and around the world were brought to a halt yesterday.
In New Zealand, outages included nationwide bank payment systems in addition to global network problems with television and Microsoft services.
Herald readers have spoken of queues at supermarkets due to checkouts going down and commuters being unable to tag on or tag off with Auckland Transport HOP cards.
National Ambulance Controller Doug Gallagher said Hato Hone St John was alerted to the Global Windows Issue yesterday evening and immediately activated a business continuity plan.
Even KFC was affected, the fast food giant posting that its online ordering was down due to global payment provider issues.
Cash and some cards were being accepted in store, it said.
“Was bloody chaos down at the supermarket,” a Herald reader wrote on social media.
“The self-checkouts all started running into errors and resetting themselves too. By the time I got to the front of the line there were only two or three that remained working.”
“I went into Chemist Warehouse today and Woolies and both had at least one computer system with a BSOD problem, with the Chemist Warehouse one stuck in a reboot and BSOD loop,” another said.
“Yeah we experienced the outage at around 5:15pm at my work, all systems went down, not just payment systems. Customers were very angry. Reminder be kind to cx service reps!” one person posted to Reddit.
But some Kiwis saw the funny side, with one posting: “I have cash and Chardonnay just in case Western civilisation falls over this evening.”
Acting Prime Minister David Seymour said a “whole of government response” was launched last night into the global outage.
The outage was not malicious, he said. While it was inconvenient to many Kiwis, essential services were still working, and systems and services were already coming back online as organisations applied the patch provided by CrowdStrike.