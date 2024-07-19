Issues with debit and credit cards including ASB, ANZ and Kiwibank were reported.

“No one will be able to pay for their Friday night beersies,” one person told the Herald.

The problem was believed to have been caused by an update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike

The outage also impacted St John ambulance.

National Ambulance Controller Doug Gallagher said Hato Hone St John was alerted to the Global Windows Issue yesterday evening and immediately activated a business continuity plan.

Even KFC was affected, the fast food giant posting that its online ordering was down due to global payment provider issues.

Customers queued at Woolworths Hobsonsville amid a mass IT outage.

Cash and some cards were being accepted in store, it said.

“Was bloody chaos down at the supermarket,” a Herald reader wrote on social media.

“The self-checkouts all started running into errors and resetting themselves too. By the time I got to the front of the line there were only two or three that remained working.”

“I went into Chemist Warehouse today and Woolies and both had at least one computer system with a BSOD problem, with the Chemist Warehouse one stuck in a reboot and BSOD loop,” another said.

“Yeah we experienced the outage at around 5:15pm at my work, all systems went down, not just payment systems. Customers were very angry. Reminder be kind to cx service reps!” one person posted to Reddit.

But some Kiwis saw the funny side, with one posting: “I have cash and Chardonnay just in case Western civilisation falls over this evening.”

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour said a “whole of government response” was launched last night into the global outage.

The outage was not malicious, he said. While it was inconvenient to many Kiwis, essential services were still working, and systems and services were already coming back online as organisations applied the patch provided by CrowdStrike.

“The Government has worked quickly to understand the impacts of this issue and minimise them wherever possible.

“We appreciate the inconvenience this is causing for the public, retailers and businesses. The Government is closely monitoring developments and will continue to provide updates.”

Flights were disrupted last night, with Jetstar cancelling all flights until at least 2am Saturday. Overseas, major airlines were grounded in the US and Europe, stranding thousands of travellers.

Cyber Security expert Paul Spain said billions of dollars of productivity and commerce would have been lost across the world due to this outage.

“People won’t necessarily be able to catch their Ubers, and then there is a flow on. What happens when you can’t pay for something you’re used to paying for because of technology.”