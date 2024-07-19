Retail NZ reported supermarkets were open and operating without difficulties, and early indications were that retail and payment systems were back up and running.
”Supermarkets are opening and are not currently experiencing difficulties with payments and point of sale systems, however, as this global issue is now in ‘fix mode’ there is the possibility of further outages,” Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said.
”We urge consumers to be patient and if possible to have the ability to pay via cash and/or Eftpos, which was a more stable platform last night due to the agreements amongst banks to be able to transact offline.
”This is still a live issue that will continue to develop over the weekend and it emphasises how much we rely on technology and the cloud to enable us to go about our daily activities.
“While we are a long way from the United States, we are not immune to being impacted by global events such as what we saw on Friday evening.”
Young said online shoppers may continue to experience delays in purchases being dispatched as retailers would need to wait for confirmation of payment once this issue was resolved.
