Elderly man in hospital, caravans destroyed in reported tornado in Northland

Karina Cooper
By
News Director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

A caravan was also flipped by the mini tornado. Campers say it rolled about six times.

A man in his mid-80s was trapped hurt inside his flipped motorhome after it was struck by a mini tornado that tore through a Northland campground.

The tornado, which campers say started as a waterspout, also destroyed a caravan moments after its owner had just left for work.

