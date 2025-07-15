Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Damage at the Whakanewa Regional Park.

Hoons have been targeting sports fields and walking tracks, making them unusable, and costing ratepayers thousands of dollars.

Auckland Council says multiple much-loved sports fields and walking tracks have been torn up by cars and quad bikes in the past month.

Vandals have caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage at Ōrākei Basin rugby field in recent weeks, general manager parks and community facilities Taryn Crewe said.

A walking track at Whakanewha Regional Park has been torn up.

Playing surfaces at Mountfort Park in Manurewa has also seen significant damage caused by motorbike-related vandalism.