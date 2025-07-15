Advertisement
Is this the future for social housing? Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

A new social-housing model in Rotorua, July 2025.

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Government’s housing agency Kāinga Ora has stopped the development of nearly 3500 new homes.
  • It says they don’t make “commercial sense”.
  • Nearly half are in Auckland and many are in low-income suburbs like Mt Roskill where there is a housing shortage.

New homes in Rotorua provide a first look at the Government’s new standards for social housing.

They have barren facades with small windows and no porch, and one of them doesn’t even have a path to the front door.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has promised Kāinga

