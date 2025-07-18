A slip closed one lane of SH1 over the Brynderwyns for seven hours on Thursday night causing traffic delays.
Another slip on the beleaguered Brynderwyns has Northlanders concerned businesses will have many more years of uncertainty before a four-lane alternative solution is delivered.
But a Northland transport leader says the Brynderwyns section of the Government’s Northland Expressway project is moving at pace, and though the current stabilityof the hills is “risky”, work will be finished sooner than expected.
The southern side of SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills was down to one lane for seven hours after a slip on Thursday evening.
NZ Transport Agency [NZTA] confirmed a “small slip” came down about 7.30pm.
“The road was reduced to a single lane while contractors cleared the slip material and cleared the road,” a spokesman said.
“Every time we get heavy rain, everyone’s praying it doesn’t hit the Brynderwyns.
“Everyone’s anxious about it.”
While Northland leaders, including Carr, are rapt with continued progress on the four-lane Northland Expressway from Auckland to Whangārei, bad weather has motorists frequently worried about the Brynderwyns’ endurance.
Many take to social media - particularly the Northland Road Closures, Flooding and Hazards Facebook page - asking about the state of the road.
Apart from Thursday’s slip, another slip badly damaged cars and blocked part of SH1 over Easter when Northland was battered by heavy rain.
Northlander Eve Lawrence, who lives in Waipu, said the repeated closures were hurting businesses, particularly those in tourism.
Lawrence, a former board member of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand, used to run Haka Tours and travel to and from Auckland.
Factoring in closures at the Brynderwyns was “frustrating”, Lawrence said.
“That road is a key point in the infrastructure network to get to Northland.