Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brynderwyns slip adds uncertainty for Northland businesses and motorists

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

A slip closed one lane of SH1 over the Brynderwyns for seven hours on Thursday night causing traffic delays.

A slip closed one lane of SH1 over the Brynderwyns for seven hours on Thursday night causing traffic delays.

Another slip on the beleaguered Brynderwyns has Northlanders concerned businesses will have many more years of uncertainty before a four-lane alternative solution is delivered.

But a Northland transport leader says the Brynderwyns section of the Government’s Northland Expressway project is moving at pace, and though the current stability

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save