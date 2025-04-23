Northland Regional Transport Committee chairman Joe Carr, Whangārei list MP Dr Shane Reti, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Northland MP Grant McCallum talk about the preferred route for the Northland Expressway. Photo / Dean Purcell
Northland leaders are rapt with continued progress on the Northland Expressway, including the latest Government announcement of a preferred route over the Brynderwyn Hills.
Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said the announcement of a preferred route, which comes three days after a slip damaged cars and blocked part of SH1 over Easter, was “fantastic news for the Far North and all of Northland”.
“It will unlock billions of dollars of economic growth for our people.
“If that’s what Cabinet has gone with [the preferred option], that’s great news; it means we can press on faster.”
That included the stretch of SH1 over the slip-prone Brynderwyns, which was closed for four months last year due to numerous slips during bouts of bad weather.
The first stage of the project – a 26km stretch from Warkworth to Te Hana - will include an 850m tunnel bored through the Dome Valley, and three interchanges, located at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana. It is expected to be finished by 2034.
Phase two includes Te Hana to Port Marsden – including the alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills - and phase three is Port Marsden to Whangārei. There is no timeline for these sections.
Bishop said NZTA had investigated two bypass routes to the west of the Brynderwyns, but had found “a near east alignment close to SH1”.
The new route hasn’t been totally finalised, however.
“The emerging preferred corridor is a larger area than will be required for the final route,” NZTA Northland corridor programme director Derek Robertson said.
“Within the emerging preferred corridor, there are still several different places the road may go.”
Northland Regional Transport Committee (RTC) chairman Joe Carr, who has lobbied for the eastern alignment, said he was “thrilled” by the announcement, “as a crucial move to address long-standing issues with the current Brynderwyn Hills route”.
The eastern route would minimise traffic disruption during its construction, Carr said.
“We want value for money and a constructable route.
“We walked the proposed western route, and with the ground instability there, we knew it was a non-starter.