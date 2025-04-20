Wet weather causes a new slip on State Highway 1, near Brynderwyn Hills.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown urges residents to stay vigilant during the rest of Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm watch for Northland and Auckland remains in place until 8pm.

A landslip in the Brynderwyn Hills has badly damaged cars and blocked State Highway 1, as a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Auckland and Northland.

For the second day in a row, Aucklanders’ phones have pinged with an emergency alert from Auckland Emergency Management warning of the severe weather arriving from about 6.30pm.

“Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding and make driving conditions extremely hazardous,” the alert read.

Police said the Northland slip happened between State Highway 12 and Artillery Rd and motorists in the area were advised to drive with caution with the southbound lane closed from debris.

A witness to the landslip told the Herald "one driver was lucky to get through" and their “bumper was ripped off” by tumbling rocks.

“There were many large and small waterfalls coming down the banks from the top to the base of the Bryns,” the motorist said.

“[There was a] huge waterfall at one point about halfway down, which appeared to be going down a large grated drain.

“Two people had stopped their car and were standing on opposite sides of the road, watching as the overflow water was pouring across the road.”

Another witness posted on Facebook, saying the slip was blocking both north and south lanes.

“Looks like it fell on a car,” one person said.

Another motorist said they: “Arrived in Ōrewa half an hour ago, we were very lucky”.

A severe thunderstorm watch from MetService remains in place for Northland and Auckland until 8pm, while another severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui until 10pm.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Taranaki Maunga until 10pm.

“On top of what has already fallen, expect 50 to 80mm of rain. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h,” MetService said in a statement.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has also urged Tāmaki Makaurau residents to be vigilant while thunderstorm warnings remain in force for the region.

“Brown has been in regular communication with the Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) team about their response throughout the unpredictable weather events of recent days,” a statement from his office said.

“As Aucklanders may be aware, we are currently under a severe thunderstorm watch so keep up with forecasts, plan for any travel today.

“Be prepared that this could change to a warning due to the changeable nature of these events.”

“Mayor Brown acknowledges the unpredictable nature of the localised thunderstorm activity that occurred on Friday night, and assures Aucklanders that AEM, partner agencies and contractors, will continue to respond quickly to unfolding events,” the statement said.

The mayoral office did not say where Brown has been this weekend, but two sources said he was in Northland, where he has a home at Mangonui.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson has also been north of the city over Easter at Omaha in the Kaipara district.

“The council’s building inspections team has carried out 16 rapid assessments with another 53 to be completed in the coming days, to check if there are any lasting effects of the flooding on buildings,” the statement said.

Brown has also led the drive by the Auckland Council governing body, to invest about $1 billion in the buyout of approximately 1200 properties with high-risk homes from the 2023 storms.

And the mayor has led support for the council’s Making Space for Water flood resilience programme – a priority in the council’s long-term plan - to address the highest stormwater risk areas in Auckland, the statement said.

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo told the Herald tomorrow’s weather would be different from what the top half of the North Island experienced during the weekend.

“Tomorrow, the start of which shouldn’t be any different than what we are experiencing at the top half of the North Island now,” he said.

“It’s going to be occasional showers with the possibility of heavy showers in between those.

“In the second half of the day, it is easing out a bit.”

Mhlongo said the top half of the North Island should start to see more isolated showers.

MetService said a high pressure system was set to move into the picture from the west on Monday, “promising calmer weather and cooler temperatures for the return to work”.

The remainder of the long weekend remains wet for most. ☔⛈️ However, a high pressure system is set to move into the picture from the west on Monday, promising calmer weather and cooler temperatures for the return to work.

