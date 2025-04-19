Bay of Plenty and Gisborne are under a severe thunderstorm watch from 4am Sunday until noon, MetService said.

Beach Haven resident Kerre Woodham told the Herald that about 50 households on Aeroview Drive and Amelia Place had been without power since Thursday afternoon.

Another resident on the street said the power went out at 11amon Thursday, “way before the lightning.”

Woodham said Vector initially advised her that the power would come back on at 9pm that night, but it was pushed back to 1am. Friday.

Since then, it had been “silence from Vector”.

“Those who can leave have left or are leaving, but there are still households with kids who have been without power since Thursday.”

Woodham said that while she understood the pressure during significant weather events, she was frustrated by Vector’s poor communication.

“Weather events happen, the conflicting messaging and AI responses from Vector have made things incredibly frustrating.”

Woodham noted that her neighbour, who has two children under 3, was still without power last night and facing another night in the dark. “She has two kids under 3 and is at the end of her tether.”

Woodham also said she had thrown out hundreds of dollars’ worth of food, which she could have donated if she had known earlier that the power wouldn’t be restored.

Another resident said the lack of information was adding to their frustration. “It’s incredibly frustrating, and Vector seems to be no help, saying there is no ETA.”

About 20,000 homes lost power in the severe weather event connected to Cyclone Tam, Vector said. However, crews working throughout the night managed to restore electricity to the majority very quickly.

In an update on Saturday afternoon, Vector said 99.97% of households affected had electricity restored.

“Crews are out again today [yesterday] checking for any hidden damage and in some spots, we might need to do emergency shutdowns to finish repairs safely.

“Thanks for bearing with us if that happens in your area,” the company said on Facebook.

On its outages page on its website, Vector advised some power outages remained because of significant damage.

The Herald approached Vector to comment on the Beach Haven communities’ outages.

What’s on the cards for today’s weather?

MetService meteorologist Samkelo Magwala told the Herald that the weather on Easter Sunday will continue to be severe in some places.

He said Waikato, Waitomo and Auckland could expect a moderate thunderstorm risk from the afternoon.

He said the northern part of the South Island should also expect heavy falls, and Christchurch in the afternoon.

The weather system has also brought a wave of hot and humid air, with projected highs of 27C for Masterton and Palmerston North. Gisborne registered 26C on Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms and flooding

Dozens of Aucklanders were affected by flooding inside their homes as authorities scrambled to respond to 175 callouts during yesterday’s “intense” thunderstorms.

The rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning – with up to 750 strikes.

An “arm of rain” that stretched out from the centre of Cyclone Tam was responsible for the intense downpours and thunderstorms, said MetService meteorologist Alec Holden.

Auckland residents said the storm hit before any warning was issued, while MetService said thunderstorms are “notoriously difficult to forecast”.

A North Shore resident said it was the most severe storm she had experienced on the Shore by far.

“House shaking, no power, crying and scared 5-year-old and no warning at all.”

Auckland Councillor Richard Hills said parts of Auckland, including the North Shore, received more than a month’s worth of rain in just over an hour in the early hours of Saturday.

“100mm of rain fell in the red parts [of the map], including large parts of the Shore and Central suburbs. Sadly, some homes and streets were flooded again, thinking of those affected,” Hills said.

Auckland was hit with two emergency phone alerts issued by Auckland Emergency Management yesterday.

The thunderstorms were anticipated to bring heavy rain, which could have caused surface and flash flooding in streams, gullies, and urban areas, making driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Hills said Auckland nearly beat the records set in 2022 and the highest hour of rain during the 2023 floods.

This red thunderstorm warning in Auckland was lifted later in the afternoon.

Flights disrupted

Severe weather continued to disrupt Air New Zealand’s network, particularly regional services in and out of Rotorua, Tauranga, and Whangārei, as well as some trans-Tasman and Pacific Island routes.

As of 4.30pm on Saturday, the airline had operated more than 260 of its scheduled 388 flights, with 15 weather-related cancellations and 106 flights still scheduled for the day.

Air New Zealand Chief Operating Officer Alex Marren said the network remained largely operational despite some disruption.

