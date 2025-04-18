Auckland weather update #4 thanks to allouttabubbles on reddit https://t.co/KWUNlsNW3L pic.twitter.com/NnA7Qf2L6Z — Yannick Stevaert (@YannickStevaert) April 18, 2025

They were.

One described the sound of the storm as “like a truck falling on my house”, another wrote that “my house is going to fly away soon, I’m sure of it”.

“I find it weird that for the last 3hrs, the weather has been a metric f*** tonne worse than the actual cyclone lol”, wrote one city resident of the early-morning sleep-stealer.

“These thunder slaps are godlike.”

Lightning striking the Sky Tower during the thunderstorms that hit Auckland. Photo / Vishal Umashankar

Several posted that the thunderstorms were the worst they’d experienced living in Auckland, including one who has notched up almost half a century in the city.

“I’ve lived here most of my 50 years and that is one of the loudest, longest storms I’ve heard.”

Some took to comfort food after the unexpectedly early start to the day, including baked beans, salami sandwiches, pumpkin soup and “chicken and cheesy toast”.

“I’m actually just a bit annoyed because I’ve been woken up by a villainous thunderclap, and now I’m eating baked beans at nearly one in the morning”, one wrote on Reddit.

Up to 750 lightning strikes hit Auckland overnight.

Pets were also unimpressed, among them a “deaf as a post” dog and a cat that “came flying in at 100mph looking crazed”, but still managed a pitstop at his dinner bowl.

“Yeah that’s some hard-out thunder and lightning! Can’t say my house has ever been shaken quite so violently by thunder before. Epic. Terrified my dog. And he’s deaf as a post.”

Heavy rain in Auckland overnight.

An arm of unstable rain moved over Auckland, resulting in a conga line of thunderstorms drenching Albany through to Mt Roskill. There were also around 750 lightning strikes over the event. pic.twitter.com/wlf2NtCCbC — MetService (@MetService) April 18, 2025

Then, after all the rattling, flashing and booming, tranquility.

“And now, all of a sudden it’s completely still and quiet”, a Reddit user wrote after the worst passed.

“I was loving the chaos … watched the lightning earlier and it was f***ing magical.”

