Ex-tropical Cyclone Tam currently lies west of New Zealand and will slowly weaken over the Easter weekend.

MetService meteorologist Samkelo Magwala said heavy falls are still on the cards for much of the country despite the weather overall “improving significantly”.

Tasman, Nelson and northern Marlborough should expect some heavy falls today, Magwala said.

Auckland will likely receive scattered rain that could turn heavy, with possible thunderstorms before midday also likely.

“Associated fronts move southwards over the country through into Saturday, bringing heavy rain to parts of the North Island and upper South Island.

“Large waves affecting eastern coastlines of the upper North Island are expected to gradually ease,” said MetService.

Paeroa Towing Services rescues stranded cars from flooding overnight. Photo / Paeroa Towing Services

The system has also brought a wave of hot and humid air with potential for “record-breaking April temperatures” across the country.

Magwala told the Herald Wellington is in for an abnormal high of 25C today.

MetService said daytime highs today and Sunday may even reach the mid to high 20s elsewhere in the eastern and lower North Island.

Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier told the Herald Tam’s remnants would slowly move away from New Zealand, and it might take until Tuesday or Wednesday for all the associated rainfall to end.

Debris, strong winds and changeable weather on Auckland's North Shore at Cheltenham beach. Photo / Alex Burton

Heavy Rain Warning – Orange

A number of regions still remain under heavy rain warnings today, where the risk of streams and rivers rising also remains.

MetService says regions under these warnings could experience surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions today.

Gisborne/Tairāwhiti north of Tokomaru Bay, also Bay of Plenty northeast of Ōmaio – until 6am Saturday, April 19

Mt Taranaki/Taranaki Mounga – until noon Sunday, April 20

Tasman northwest of Motueka – until midnight Saturday, April 19

How likely is another storm next week?

The new weather system appeared to be tracking towards New Zealand from the northeast on Monday and Tuesday.

Magwala said that at this early stage, there is a “low potential” for another tropical cyclone to develop.

It is still too early to determine if it would amount to anything significant, Magwala said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.