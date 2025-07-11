Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Kinky red pants’: The photo of Polkinghorne that changed everything - Steve Braunias

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Award-winning journalist and author Steve Braunias has documented one of New Zealand's most sensational trials in his new book Polkinghorne. Photo / Michael Craig

Award-winning journalist and author Steve Braunias has documented one of New Zealand's most sensational trials in his new book Polkinghorne. Photo / Michael Craig

In an exclusive extract from his new book Polkinghorne, award-winning journalist and author Steve Braunias wrote about a photo he believes turned New Zealand hearts against Philip Polkinghorne, and revealed him “a bondage warrior, enjoying every bit of his midlife crisis”.

The High Court of Auckland is a white-turreted castle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand