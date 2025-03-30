Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Our competing weather agencies may have put lives at risk, so can Niwa & MetService now play nicely?

By Paul Gorman
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
21 mins to read

If New Zealand has anything in excess, it’s weather. And taxpayer-funded weather forecasting agencies. Our mid-ocean, mid-latitudes location, narrow island geography and mountains-to-plains topography bring often predictable fronts of rain, droughts, blasts of polar air, heat and everything in between, from the sub-tropical north to the sometimes snow-covered south. It can blow like crazy and we’re buffeted by swells and storms.

There’s a surfeit of “weather”, and with climate change bringing devastation such as that caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Raining confusion

Save

Latest from The Listener