World-renowned Israeli artist Yaacov Agam’s work to be sold against his will

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·


World-renowned Israeli artist Yaacov Agam has worked with Auckland-based company OAIP for nearly 12 years before their business relationship soured.

The “jewels of the crown” in a world-renowned Israeli artist’s collection will be auctioned off by a New Zealand printing company to recoup millions it claims he owes them.

Avraham Yaacov Agam is a 97-year-old artist from Tel Aviv who designs lenticular, three-dimensional artworks that can seem to change appearance

