NZ follows UK in condemning Russian cyber attacks

New Zealand has joined other countries in condemning cyber attacks orchestrated by the Russian government.
“Russia’s hostile behaviour in cyberspace continues to threaten global cybersecurity and undermine agreed international rules and norms,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement this morning.
It comes as theUK’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, announced a campaign of malicious cyber activity by Russia’s General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) earlier today.
“New Zealand will continue to use the Russia Sanctions Act to hold the enablers of Russia’s military to account and press the Russian Government to end its unlawful and unjust war.
“New Zealand has already sanctioned some of the groups and individuals the United Kingdom has acted against today and officials are providing advice on whether further sanctions are appropriate.”
The Government said that to date, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,800 entities and individuals under the Russia Sanctions Act 2022, including the Head of the GRU and its cyberwarfare units 74455 (Sandworm) and 26165 (Fancy Bear).