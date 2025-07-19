NZ follows UK in condemning Russian cyber attacks

Trump plans to sue the Wall Street Journal following a new article related to himself and Epstein. Wrexham FC owned by Ryan Reynolds arrives in Wellington to play tonight.

New Zealand has joined other countries in condemning cyber attacks orchestrated by the Russian government.

“Russia’s hostile behaviour in cyberspace continues to threaten global cybersecurity and undermine agreed international rules and norms,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement this morning.

It comes as the UK’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, announced a campaign of malicious cyber activity by Russia’s General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) earlier today.

“GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilise Europe, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens,” Lammy said.

Over the last few years, Lammy said that the country’s media, telecoms providers, political and democratic institutions and energy infrastructure have all been targeted by Russia.