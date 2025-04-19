Dozens of Aucklanders were hit by flooding inside their homes as authorities scrambled to respond to 175 callouts during “intense” thunderstorms.

Residents say the storm hit before any warning was issued, while the MetService said thunderstorms are “notoriously difficult to forecast”.

The rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning – with up to 750 strikes.

The severe weather forced several international flights to divert, with some passengers stranded on the Hamilton Airport tarmac for eight hours.

Police were called after tensions flared and two passengers became aggressive, but crew managed to de-escalate the situation.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Tam brings heavy rain and large waves to the North and upper South Islands today.

Police were called to Hamilton Airport after tensions boiled over aboard an international flight left stranded on the tarmac for hours, as weather-related diversions sparked overnight chaos for passengers and crew.

Multiple flights were diverted to Hamilton Airport, where flights were stranded on the tarmac for up to eight hours, with one passenger calling the ordeal “disgraceful”.

A Jetstar flight from the Gold Coast to Auckland was among several forced to divert due to severe storms and lightning in Auckland.

The wild weather overnight sparked widespread flooding across Auckland, leaving cars stranded in water and resulting in nearly 200 emergency callouts. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The wild weather sparked widespread flooding across the city, which inundated dozens of homes and businesses, leaving cars stranded in water and resulting in nearly 200 emergency callouts.

There are now questions about the lack of warnings given to residents before the thunderstorms hit, with many comparing the situation to the devastating Auckland Anniversary weekend floods two years ago.

Passengers flying into Auckland last night had no idea what was about to unfold.

“We’d circled Auckland a few times, then they told us we didn’t have enough fuel and had to go to Hamilton,” said a passenger who did not wish to be named.

“From what I understand, other flights went to Wellington, but we ended up in Hamilton, which isn’t even an international airport anymore.”

Friday night's weather caused multiple flight delays and diversions in and out of Auckland Airport. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Because Hamilton Airport no longer operates as an international terminal, passengers were unable to disembark.

“They said, ‘We can’t get you off because we can’t clear Customs’. Then they brought over the refuelling truck and said we’d head back to Auckland. But minutes later, the pilot shut down the engine again and told us the flight crew had timed out and couldn’t fly.”

The situation worsened.

“There were two other planes blocking us in, so we couldn’t leave. Then we were told Customs and security were being driven down from Auckland to process us – but that never happened. Six hours later, we were still on the plane,” they said.

Tensions escalated on board.

“It got to the point where you felt something bad might happen. Someone even collapsed in the aisle before takeoff.”

Police confirmed they were called to the airport after two passengers became aggressive about 5.10am.

Officers attended, but the crew de-escalated the situation, a police spokesperson said.

Traffic management closed a section of Sandringham Rd overnight as floodwaters entered properties and flooded the street. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The plane, which had landed around midnight, eventually departed for Auckland at 8am.

Despite the chaos, the passenger praised cabin crew.

“Rachel and her team were incredible. They held it together. But the pilots stayed locked in the cockpit. There was no accountability from them.”

Jetstar confirmed the diversion and delay.

“Flight JQ133 from the Gold Coast to Auckland was diverted to Hamilton last night because of the weather conditions. The aircraft was further delayed due to another airline’s diverted aircraft blocking JQ133 from departing within crew duty limitations,” a spokesperson said.

“During the delay in Hamilton, passengers were unable to disembark due to Customs and immigration. We sincerely apologise to customers for the delay and appreciate their understanding and patience.”

Solomon Airlines flight also diverted, stuck on tarmac for hours

A separate Solomon Airlines flight from Brisbane to Auckland, also diverted to Hamilton, experienced similar issues.

Jamie, a passenger aboard Flight IE724, spoke to NZME while aboard the diverted flight.

She said their plane circled Auckland for about half an hour before being rerouted.

“That’s totally understandable given the weather, but we’ve now been sitting on the tarmac since 12.56am, and it’s been tough,” Jamie said about 7am.

“The airport’s closed, so no one can pull us out with a tug or tow bar. We’re just sitting here, all tired and wanting to go home.”

With the airport not opening until 6am, passengers were expected to remain on the plane for several more hours, she said.

“It’s the worst-case scenario, but it’s looking like we’ll be stuck here until then.

“We’ve had a meal on the way here, but since arriving in Hamilton, we’ve only been given one glass of water. No extra food or water since then. It’s just so frustrating. We understand the situation, but it’s a long time to be stuck without food or any real answers.”

Auckland Airport said the weather had affected multiple flights.

“During the storm and lightning overnight, seven flights diverted away from Auckland Airport for safety reasons,” a spokesperson said.

“The weather may continue to impact flight schedules, so our advice to travellers is to keep a close watch for updates from their airline if flying today.”

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said four international flights were diverted to Wellington.

“Our airport teams in Wellington worked through the night and into this morning to rebook customers on to alternative flights. We’re also operating an additional service between Wellington and Auckland to help get diverted customers back to where they need to be,” Marren said.

“As a result of the disruption experienced last night and with aircraft out of position, we’ve had to delay some international services today as we work to reposition aircraft and crew back to Auckland and realign our schedule. While disruptions are always inconvenient, safety remains our top priority.”

Intense storm dumped up to 110mm of rain on city

Dozens of Aucklanders were hit by flooding inside their homes as authorities scrambled to respond to 175 callouts during the wild weather, with up to 110mm of rain falling overnight.

Streets were swamped, cars were stranded, homes surrounded by water and power knocked out during the night.

A North Shore resident said it was the most severe storm she had experienced on the Shore by far.

“House shaking, no power, crying and scared 5-year-old and no warning at all.”

Another person said: “Insanely loud sound of the thunder and lightning over Bayview.”

MetService said an “arm of rain” that stretched out from the centre of Cyclone Tam was responsible for the intense downpours and thunderstorms.

Areas between Mt Roskill and Albany appeared to have been worst hit, with some areas recording between 55mm to 110mm overnight rainfall.

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson is demanding answers after official warnings arrived only an hour into damaging storm.

He said residents were left with a “vacuum of information, no advice and no real guidance” on what was to come".

“I want to know why warnings weren’t issued a bit earlier …these things are notoriously hard to predict, but I’d just say that we err on the side of caution, and maybe MetService needs to have a look at some of the trigger points, because it was certainly pretty gnarly well before the warnings came out.”

Asked why there was no warning before the weather system arrived, MetService meteorologist Alec Holden earlier told NZME:

“That is a very good question.

“In this case thunderstorms are historically and notoriously difficult to forecast. In this case the worst of it came from the fact that none of those individual thunderstorm cells were particularly notable, but it was the unfortunate incident of them coming one after another after another … to result in such high rainfall amounts.”