Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell talks to Ryan Bridge after floods in Marlborough and Tasman Districts. Video / Herald NOW

Calls for a new weather radar in the Nelson-Tasman region have been answered after recent devastating flooding in the area.

The Government has today announced it will fund the new system “to improve severe weather monitoring and response in the region”.

It will result in MetService’s contract with the Crown being adjusted to begin a procurement process for the new infrastructure, which could cost up to $5 million upfront and about $800,000 per annum to operate.

“This is something the community has asked for,” said Associate Transport Minister James Meager, who holds the responsibility for the meteorological forecasting and warning service.

“It’s my hope the investment will give locals peace of mind over their individual and property safety in future events.”