Senior police manager alleges ‘boys’ club’ culture among Northland detectives

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Detectives from the Northland CIB team have been giving evidence this week about allegations of bullying another staff member. Photo / NZME

A senior police manager alleges she was met with swirling gossip, private group chats and a pervasive “boys’ club” culture when she stepped into a leadership role overseeing the predominantly male detective team in Northland.

The allegations now form the basis of an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) hearing in Whangārei

