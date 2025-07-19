Detectives from the Northland CIB team have been giving evidence this week about allegations of bullying another staff member. Photo / NZME
A senior police manager alleges she was met with swirling gossip, private group chats and a pervasive “boys’ club” culture when she stepped into a leadership role overseeing the predominantly male detective team in Northland.
The allegations now form the basis of an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) hearing in Whangāreithis week.
Bridget Louise Doell, a senior police officer with three decades of experience, was seconded to the crime area manager role in 2020, overseeing senior detectives in the criminal investigation branch (CIB) at Whangārei police station.
The role involves operational oversight of inspectors, but Doell’s evidence has been that the transition was met with resistance.
Inspector Al Symonds gave evidence around a period in 2022 while he was acting area commander and sharing an office with Doell.
Doell returned from a conference in Auckland to find her desk broken and her personal belongings gathered in a box on the floor outside the office.
Symonds, who was temporarily in the role for only four months, gave evidence that he had moved her desk to reach cables and it had collapsed. He said he believed he needed privacy in his role and could not share an office.
Dew put to him that it was a humiliating experience for Doell, just one of many.
When Superintendent Tony Hill heard about the incident, he recognised it would have been humiliating and allegedly told Symonds to apologise. But Symonds said he never received that request and had nothing to apologise for.
‘It was gossip’
It was around this time that a workplace survey was released on the Northland CIB, which highlighted its negative culture.
“Well, I can’t say what she felt. It wasn’t my intention.”
Throughout the hearing, statements have been made about Detective Inspector Joshua Lautogo’s strained relationship with Doell, including an alleged incident in which he was witnessed bad-mouthing Doell “with hate in his eyes”.
The staff member who witnessed Lautogo’s alleged outburst reported the incident up the chain. However, when Lautogo gave evidence, he said the incident never occurred.
‘Expressing frustration’
Evidence was put to Lautogo that he had been making disparaging remarks about Doell, specifically in text messages to Detective Inspector Kevan Verry.
“It’s born out of my frustration at the time in dealing with Bridget, and it is an example of managing up and expressing frustration to my direct supervisor,” Lautogo said.
He felt as though Doell was systematically targeting him and, when he raised questions, he was misconstrued as being argumentative.
Lautogo told the authority he ended up leaving because he could no longer work with Doell.
Detective Inspectors Verry, Rhys Johnson, Geoff McCarthy, Christian Fouhy, Shane Pilmer and David Lynch have also given evidence.
The case finished on Friday, with a decision to be released at a later date.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.