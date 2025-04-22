“The Brynderwyn Hills is a very challenging section due to the steepness of terrain and quality of the geology.”

Bishop said NZTA had considered alternative western options but after reassessment, had found “a near east alignment close to SH1”.

“This is a more direct route with more predictable geology that can be managed through engineering design.”

The Brynderwyn Hills, about 45km south of Whangārei, have been subject to ongoing closures since the severe weather of early 2023.

Last year, the highway was closed for about four months as NZTA repaired numerous slips.

Over Easter, a landslip on Brynderwyn Hills badly damaged cars and blocked part of SH1 as the Auckland and Northland regions were battered by heavy rain.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the new expressway would better withstand severe weather events and provide a more resilient transport network to keep people and goods moving and reduce travel time.

The recent heavy rain has caused a slip on State Highway 1 near the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland.

“This transport infrastructure is a key point in the New Zealand First-National coalition agreement,” Jones said.

“The Northland corridor is a top priority for the Government and we are working quickly to deliver this vital connection to help Northland’s economy grow and its communities thrive.”

Once fully complete, the Northland Expressway is estimated to be one of New Zealand’s most expensive infrastructure projects.

The Infrastructure Commission has estimated the project will consume $1 in every $10 spent by the Government on infrastructure over the next 25 years. This excludes maintenance and renewals.

The Herald reported on the commission’s findings in September, including warnings from the commission that the road’s price tag would make up a large proportion of the pool of capital intended to be spent on all other central government infrastructure like roads, hospitals, schools, defence and justice.

The roading project, one of the Roads of National Significance, will be delivered as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The Government sought investors to help build the first section of the expressway at the recent inaugural Investment Summit, where attendees included firms that collectively had more than $6 trillion under management.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones (finger in air), flanked by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (from left), Transport Minister Chris Bishop and former Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

At the summit, large Italian firm Webuild confirmed it would bid to build and run the first 26km section of the expressway, with the company’s head of PPPs Guido Cacciaguerra declaring to media: “The Italians are coming back.”

The expressway has been divided into three sections: 1) Warkworth to Te Hana; 2) Te Hana to Port Marsden Highway; 3) Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei.

The first section will connect the new expressway north of Auckland, which currently ends at Warkworth, to Te Hana. It will include an 850m twin-bore tunnel in the Dome Valley and three interchanges located at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana.

For section two, the preferred corridor is a new route to the east of SH1 between Te Hana and the Brynderwyn Hills, then weaving to the east near the current SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills and then to the west of SH1 between the Brynderwyn Hills and Port Marsden Highway.

For section three, Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei, the preferred option is a new road near SH1 between Port Marsden Highway and State Highway 15 Loop Rd and a widened SH1 corridor approaching urban Whangārei.

Bishop said the highway would be “a genuinely transformational” chance to boost jobs and growth in the area.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.