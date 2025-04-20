Heavy rain has caused a slip on State Highway 1 near the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland.

Motorists heading south after the long weekend are being advised to delay their journey or allow extra time, as a slip on State Highway 1 near Brynderwyn Hill is being cleared.

The main road between Northland and Auckland was impacted by a slip on Sunday night, after the region was battered by ex-tropical Cyclone Tam.

A vehicle was hit by falling debris at about 4.25pm but the driver, the sole occupant, was left shaken but unhurt, police said in a statement.

A witness to the landslip told the NZME “one driver was lucky to get through” and their “bumper was ripped off” by tumbling rocks.

The slip, just south of Brynderwyn Hills, closed the southbound lane for a time on Sunday.