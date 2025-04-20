Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Weather: Slip on SH1 near Brynderwyn delays Easter travellers in Northland

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Heavy rain has caused a slip on State Highway 1 near the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland.

Heavy rain has caused a slip on State Highway 1 near the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland.

Motorists heading south after the long weekend are being advised to delay their journey or allow extra time, as a slip on State Highway 1 near Brynderwyn Hill is being cleared.

The main road between Northland and Auckland was impacted by a slip on Sunday night, after the region was battered by ex-tropical Cyclone Tam.

A vehicle was hit by falling debris at about 4.25pm but the driver, the sole occupant, was left shaken but unhurt, police said in a statement.

A witness to the landslip told the NZME “one driver was lucky to get through” and their “bumper was ripped off” by tumbling rocks.

The slip, just south of Brynderwyn Hills, closed the southbound lane for a time on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Today - a key travelling day for Easter visitors - NZ Transport Agency has speed restrictions in place as it works on the slip. Motorists are advised to delay their journey or allow extra time.

The Brynderwyn Hills are one of many areas in Northland still left battered by Cyclone Tam and its ongoing rain and wind.

Nearly 70 homes and businesses in the Far North are still without power, with most rolling into their fifth day without electricity.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Top Energy is reporting nine different outages across its Far North network on Monday morning, with many of these impacting either single properties or several properties.

However, 31 customers in Wekaweka Rd, Waimamaku, and 25 on Manawaora Rd, Bay of Islands, are still impacted. These faults are expected to be repaired by 5pm today and 6.30pm tomorrow, respectively.

Top Energy posted on social media last night that it is doing everything it can to reconnect remaining customers as soon as possible, but crews are now battling fatigue.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly through challenging conditions over the Easter weekend and the strain in starting to show ...

“We understand how difficult and distressing this is, and we want to sincerely thank the community for your ongoing patience.”

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate