A landslip is blocking Oruru Rd in Taipa. Photo / Supplied

Another bout of wild weather has already begun to disrupt routes around the region as roads flood and landslips block lanes.

MetService has forecast severe thunderstorms that may bring localised torrential rain in excess of 40 mm/h, damaging wind gusts of greater than 110 km/h, and a slight chance of a damaging tornado.

Downpours are expected to last until 7pm with 70 to 90mm of rain expected to fall over the course of the day.

Civil Defence Northland has received reports of heavy falls and surface flooding in the Far North and along the west coast.

Shortly after 9am, the Mangonui Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a flooded home in Cable Bay. Firefighters worked with shovels to clear drains and culverts, eventually putting barricades in place to stop more water entering the property.

State Highway 10 between Ngati Kahu Rd and Taipa View Rd is down to one lane due to surface flooding.

Oruru Rd is impassable as a large slip has covered both lanes.

Ash Yakas and Samm Wilson have lived at their property at Taipa off Oruru Rd for around five years and said it was the worst flooding they’d seen since moving to the area.

”Our driveway as we got home went under in like 30 minutes,” Wilson said.

”That was in the time I drove to Cooper’s Beach and back to get gas bottles.”

Wilson described how they usually couldn’t see Taipa River from their property but this morning she could see it rising through the valley. By 10.30am, however, she said it had started to subside again.

Vehicles are being turned around on Parapara Rd, near SH10, as the river is bursting its banks preventing motorists from passing through.

Far North District Council said Koronae Rd in Waipapa was closed until around 8.30am due to a fallen tree.

Civil Defence Northland encouraged motorists to drive to the conditions and watch for hazards.

“Allow extra time for travel and avoid any unnecessary trips.”

The Advocate understands a number of Far North schools have closed their doors today due to the severe weather. Although the bus services for some schools that are still open have been cancelled.

Hauora Hokinga has closed its clinics in Horeke, Broadwood, and Waikmamaku due to the weather.

Further south, the Whangārei District Council has reported no weather-related disruptions as of 9.30am.

However, a home is believed to have flooded on Whangārei Heads Rd.

In Kaipara, a motorist had to flee their vehicle on Morgan Rd in Titoki after it became stuck in floodwaters.

Large boulders have also reportedly fallen onto SH12 in Ruawai near a blind corner close to Tokatoka Rd.























