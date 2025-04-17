“Trees down. Debris scattered throughout. Ocean intruding onto the road near the coast at Taipa and Mangōnui.”

The beach at Cable Bay. Photo / Aaron McCloy

Murphy said the Doubtless Bay Four Square was currently packed with people bulk-buying water and other essentials.

“Petrol stations have no power. We have a power bank station at home, so have internet.

“The majority of people will have none, unless they run on solar.”

Murphy said locals had stayed home from work as it was too dangerous to drive.

Conditions proved dangerous further south where a Mini became trapped in floodwaters on Rangiahua Bridge, State Highway 1, Hōreke, about 10.30am.

A farmer reportedly pulled the car and its driver to safety.

The Mini trapped in floodwaters on Rangiahua Bridge, SH1 in Hōreke. Photo / Joe Marshall

Hato Hone St John said a patient was assessed at the scene, no treatment or transport was required.

Flooding across Rangiahua Bridge is reported to be blocking both lane. Motorists are asked to follow the directions of response crews in the area.

When will the wild weather stop?

MetService says the wild weather is set to continue until at least 9pm.

Northlanders have been told to expect 40 to 70mm of rain in the next 12 hours on top of what has already fallen.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said Northland had “significant accumulations” of rain over the last 12 hours.

Kaikohe had the most rain at 76mm followed by Whangārei 58.9mm, Kerikeri 42.8mm, and Kaitāia 37mm. Cape Reinga copped 12mm of rain, and Dargaville 5.6mm.

Floodwater near Umawera. Photo/ Matthew Davison

Shiviti said the heavy rain warning was still expected to stay in place until 9pm this evening then the rain band would move southwards.

The strong wind warning was also expected to be in place until 8pm.

“Both of these rain and winds should east off later tonight, however, it will be an easing trend, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be completely dry.”

Wind has caused trees to fall on roads and powerlines throughout Northland while flooding has caused problems on crucial state highways.

Whangārei resident Andy Mayhew says this tree fell on his Kauri driveway yesterday, cutting power, which was restored in the middle of the night. Photo / Andrew Mayhew

The top of the country recorded 155km/h wind gusts at Cape Rēinga at 2am, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

On the Beaufort Wind Scale, 155km/h is hurricane strength and the highest category on that scale.

Makgabutlane was unsure if the winds would reach that strength again, but said “pretty strong” gusts were expected until this evening.

Even more sheltered areas were seeing severe gusts, such as Whangārei reaching 96km/h.

The strong winds have caused numerous power and phone outages.

Civil Defence Northland spokesman Zachary Woods reported no evacuations or welfare centres needed.

Fire and Emergency NZ group manager for Northland Graeme Quensell said there had been countless calls from the public for assistance overnight and today.

The majority were alerts to trees and power lines toppled onto roads by the strong winds but there were also two calls in the night about trees landing on houses.

So far, all incidents seemed to be more wind-related than flood-related, Quensell said.

However, Fire and Emergency staff were keeping a close eye on flood-prone areas such as Paihia, he said.

Cellphone towers down

Northland police said transmission towers in the region’s east and north were damaged overnight.

Cell phone reception is affected in some areas, however, landlines are still operating.

The affected areas include Tikitikioure, Taupō Bay, Domain Rd, Karikari Central, Mangōnui, Waimauku, Matapōuri, Huruiki and Helena Bay.

Crews are working to restore services but police advise anyone needing emergency services to call 111 from a landline.

Power out to nearly 24,000 homes

Nearly 24,000 Northlanders without power are being warned it could take days to restore.

Power is out to nearly 15,000 Far North homes and businesses and 8700 Whangārei and Kaipara customers.

Sweeping power outages are affecting Northland residents this morning. Photo / Northpower.

A Northpower spokesperson has warned it may take up to three days for power to be restored to areas hardest hit.

For others, customers may be without power for the rest of the day or overnight.

The spokesperson said cyclone winds caused major damage to the Northpower network overnight, with around 30 areas seriously damaged, much of this from trees falling through lines.

“During the night at the peak, we had over 18,000 households without power.”

Northpower crews would restore power to affected customers once conditions were safe to do so.

“We have mobilised additional resources from our North Island business and have more than 150 people working to restore power as quickly as possible.”

A Northpower lines worker clears a tree from a power line on Hatea Dr, Whangarei, as strong winds from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tam batter the region. Photos / Mike Dinsdale

Top Energy reported about half of its network is without power and it may take several days to get everyone back on.

The company urged customers to prepare for “prolonged outages” as its network had suffered “extensive damage” from trees and high winds.

“We know people are having a hard time, and this storm is testing their resilience,“ a spokesperson said.

“Our teams are focused on repairing the damage to the backbone of the network, but the conditions are making this very challenging.”

Top Energy outages in Far North as of 11.30am on Thursday. Photo / Top Energy

Fourteen of Northland’s fire stations were without power in the early hours of the morning.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo told RNZ trees falling on the powerlines started causing problems from 11pm last night.

He’s urging residents to be cautious and if they can, stay home.

“We’re still predicted to have some very high winds today… please be aware of the conditions, we don’t want anyone to be trapped,” he said.

Far North mayor Moko Tepania told RNZ trees had caused multiple road closures.

Flooding in Kāeo

Far North rivers have risen over night, with Kāeo River having flooded onto SH10.

The Kāeo River has reached a point where it may flood State Highway 10, although the road is not officially closed now. Photo / Northland Regional Council webcam

Traffic through Kāeo is down to one lane and very slow.

Far North resident Esme Sherwin, who posted photos on the Stay Safe Whānau Facebook page, said there was also extensive flooding and wind damage in Kāeo.

Flooding in Kāeo. Photo / Esme Sherwin

Mike Butler, who coordinates Civil Defence in Kawakawa and Moerewa, said rivers were full and breaching, and farmers were taking their cows to higher ground.

Kawakawa river at the Taumarere bridge was “right on borderline” as was the river at Waimio bridge.

Doels Rd in Kawakawa in Northland is flooded. Photo / Mike Butler

Tirohanga stream bridge was already breaching and Doels Rd was flooded.

Butler said it would not be long before the rivers form “Lake Kawakawa”.

“She’s blowing a gale; there’s massive debris on the road. All the roads are good, there’s just massive ponds in the middle of the road.”

Butler urged whānau to have enough food and water, and look out for elderly kaumātua and kuias.

Road closures

Fallen trees and flooding have closed a number of roads in Northland.

Road closures in the Far North include Greenacres Dr, Horeke Rd, Okaka Rd, Otaha Rd, Pukepoto Rd in Ōkaihau, Purerua Rd, Sandys Rd, Takou Bay Rd, and Waikare Rd.

Whangārei District Council has reported one road closure - Snooks Rd in Maungatapere.

However, roads partially closed included Bay View Rd, Old Parua Bay Rd, Okara Dr, Kerr Rd, Whareora Rd, and Kara Rd.

In Kaipara, Pouto Rd is single lane only because multiple trees have fallen across the road at different locations. Tinopai Rd is also single lane because of a downed tree.

Swells up to 12m recorded

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said it had been a windy night in Ōpua where he is based.

A wave buoy north of the Bay of Islands recorded huge 12m swells and an Okaihau wind gauge recorded 65 knots (120km).

The Northern Regional Council reported on their website that the colossal swell hit shores at 4.21am, and 10-metre and 11-metre waves were recorded at 8 and 9am.

Waves run over the foreshore at Helena Bay, northeast of Whangarei central, at high tide on Thursday morning. Photo / Denise Piper

A launch that beached at One Tree Point today is one of four to wash ashore in Whangārei during the storm so far, Lyle said.

Three other vessels had ended up on the muddy edges of the Hātea River near Kissing Point. Further north, there was a report of a boat upside down at Mangōnui.

Most of the owners of the stranded vessels had been contacted but Lyle said he was still trying to contact the owner of the Launch at One Tree Point.

A launch washed up on the beach at One Tree Point during ex tropical Cyclone Tam on Thursday April 17. Photo / Supplied

Lyle said some ships had to be moved out of the Port of Whangārei to wait out the bad weather further out at sea.

A cement ship scheduled to enter the harbour on Wednesday also had to remain out at sea.

Civil Defence Northland spokesman Zachary Woods warned Northlanders to stay away from coastal areas.

Boats listing in the increasing swell at Parua Bay on Thursday morning. Photo / Karina Cooper

“Today’s not necessarily the day that you need to go to the beach,” he said.

Many rivers are very high, especially in the Far North and eastern Northland, and a combination of high tide, strong wind and swells could bring flooding to coastal areas today, Woods explained.

Whangarei Falls as heavy rain from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tam pounds Northland. Photos / Mike Dinsdale

