A high-quality, four-lane expressway between Auckland and Te Tai Tokerau could boost national GDP by $1.2 billion per year by 2050, he said.

Other benefits included faster travel speeds, fewer road closures and diversions, enhanced resilience against extreme weather events and a reduction in car accidents.

It would also stimulate population growth and migration from Auckland, while boosting Northland’s tourism sector.

“We’re thrilled to see the commitment to helping Northland prosper which, in turn, will deliver economic paybacks for the whole country.”

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leah McKerrow said the expressway announcement was a confidence boost that Northland needs.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leah McKerrow said she was delighted with the announcement, which was “a confidence boost that we really need”.

The highway would open up “access and opportunity” for two-way contributions between Auckland and Northland, she said.

However, it was “critical” the project had commitment from all parties, McKerrow said.

“We don’t want it to become politically-driven. We’ve got to have confidence that it will be continued.”

The Government’s Infrastructure Investment Summit in Auckland on Thursday and Friday was aimed at attracting partners for this public-private partnership (PPP), and others.

Attendees included firms that collectively have more than $6 trillion under management.

AA Northland District Council chairwoman Tracey Rissetto said it would be heartening to see people driving on safer Northland roads.

A large Italian firm has confirmed it would bid to build and run the first 26km stretch of the Northland Expressway.

Guido Cacciaguerra, the Australia-based head of PPPs for Italian Webuild, a multinational industrial group specialising in construction and civil engineering, confirmed the bid at the summit on Thursday.

AA Northland District Council chairwoman Tracey Rissetto had nothing but “positive words” for the Government’s progress on the project, which would “promote economic benefits not only to Northland, but what Northland can give to the rest of New Zealand”.

“When we get good links, we’ll be able to add to the GDP for all of New Zealand.

“And it’ll be heartening to see people driving around Northland on safe roads.”

Northland Regional Transport Committee (RTC) chairman Joe Carr said he and fellow committee members were very happy with the announcement.

When built, the expressway “would usher in a new era for the region”, he said.

“The expressway will be a real game-changer for Northland collectively and the RTC is thrilled by the announcement.”

Last July, the Government announced it would accelerate work on the new four-lane expressway between Auckland and Whangārei as part of its Roads of National Significance programme.

Bishop said detailed design and construction for the Warkworth to Te Hana road would start in late 2026.

A completion date will be confirmed after procurement, but is expected to be around 2034.

Bishop said the rest of the project – Te Hana to Port Marsden and Port Marsden to Whangārei - would be built in stages.

“ ... sections two and three, including an alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills, will be announced soon,” he said.

Northland Expressway benefits

Increase national GDP by $1.2b a year by 2050

Boost Northland business revenue and reduce costs by over 5%

Unlock up to $38.3b in regional investment

Create up to 5960 jobs (employment up 4.1%, wages up 4.2%)

Increase exports by more than 14%

Generate over $220 million in tax revenue annually for the Government

Create around 5000 new businesses

Source: New Zealand Institute of Economic Research

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.