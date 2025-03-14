A report by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research found a four-lane expressway between Auckland and Te Tai Tokerau could boost national GDP by $1.2 billion per year by 2050.
Northland transport leaders have dubbed the Government’s move to open procurement for a public-private partnership to build and run the new Northland Expressway as “a game-changer” for the region.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop announced on Monday the Government would formally open registrations of interest for the first stage of the Northland Expressway at this week’s NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit.
The first stage of the project – a 26km stretch from Warkworth to Te Hana - will include an 850m tunnel bored through the Dome Valley, and three interchanges, located at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana.
Northland Corporate Group co-chairman Andrew McLeod said the opening of the procurement phase “was positive news for Northland and the national economy”.
Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leah McKerrow said she was delighted with the announcement, which was “a confidence boost that we really need”.
The highway would open up “access and opportunity” for two-way contributions between Auckland and Northland, she said.
However, it was “critical” the project had commitment from all parties, McKerrow said.
“We don’t want it to become politically-driven. We’ve got to have confidence that it will be continued.”
The Government’s Infrastructure Investment Summit in Auckland on Thursday and Friday was aimed at attracting partners for this public-private partnership (PPP), and others.
Attendees included firms that collectively have more than $6 trillion under management.
A large Italian firm has confirmed it would bid to build and run the first 26km stretch of the Northland Expressway.
Guido Cacciaguerra, the Australia-based head of PPPs for Italian Webuild, a multinational industrial group specialising in construction and civil engineering, confirmed the bid at the summit on Thursday.
AA Northland District Council chairwoman Tracey Rissetto had nothing but “positive words” for the Government’s progress on the project, which would “promote economic benefits not only to Northland, but what Northland can give to the rest of New Zealand”.
“When we get good links, we’ll be able to add to the GDP for all of New Zealand.