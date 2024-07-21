Cyber security experts warn malicious actors are trying to exploit the global tech outage which has affected nearly 8.5 million Microsoft devices.
As the world continues to recover from massive business and travel disruptions caused by a faulty software update from cyber security firm CrowdStrike, malicious actors are trying to exploit the situation for their own gain.
Government cyber security agencies across the globe and even CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz are warning businesses and individuals about new phishing schemes that involve malicious actors posing as CrowdStrike employees or other tech specialists offering to assist those recovering from the outage.
”We know that adversaries and bad actors will try to exploit events like this,” Kurtz said in a statement.
”I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that you’re engaging with official CrowdStrike representatives.”