Those drawbacks have been mostly resolved over the years, with “pocketability” being one of the final limitations.

That’s overcome with the new models, which you can see from the naked eye are way slimmer than their predecessors.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded – that’s 26% slimmer than the Fold6 (12.1mm folded) and just a schnick thicker than the “normal” form-factor Galaxy Ultra 25 (8.2mm) or an iPhone 16 Pro Max (8.3mm).

You can slide it into your jeans, no worries.

The Fold7 has a thinner but also wider design. When folded, the outer display now looks like conventional phone width. The inner screen has been expanded to 8in from the Fold6's 7.6in. Photo / Getty Images

The design is also now wider so, for the first time in its seven generations, the Fold loses its narrow-screen look when folded, instead feeling like a standard phone.

The slimdown is less pronounced than the Fold’s little brother, but the Flip7 is 13.7mm closer to its predecessor’s 14.9mm but still manages to include a higher-capacity battery.

Samsung’s slimmest phone, the 5.9mm Galaxy S25 Edge, was released in May but is not for sale in New Zealand.

With its seventh-generation model, the Flip7 gets an edge-to-edge screen for the first time.

2) A new ‘budget’ option

The Fold7 (which tops out at $4099) and the Flip7 (up to $2299) are cutting-edge phones with prices to match.

But with today’s launch, Samsung also introduced its first FE model in its foldable range, the Flip7 FE. The initials stand for “fan edition” – a Samsung euphemism for more affordable option.

The Flip7 FE, priced from $1699, gives you almost exactly the same features as the Flip6 ($2099 at launch), but it’s slightly slimmer and lighter and has less storage (256GB to the Flip6 and full-blooded F7’s 512GB).

3) Supersized camera

With the Fold7, there’s no longer an intrusive hole punched in the middle of the unfolded inner screen for a selfie cam – a move welcomed by most critics.

And the main camera is now a stonking 200 megapixels or four times the resolution of the Fold6 – and the same quality as Samsung’s flagship S25 Ultra “normal” form-factor phone.

There’s still one compromise for the foldability, however. The Fold7 has 3x optical zoom to the Ultra’s 5x.

Once you’ve take a photo – or accessed any pic – you can use Google’s Circle to Search, now incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) for follow-up questions.

In a demo, the AI smarts were impressive – including asking for recommendations for a present for a friend after reviewing her Instagram feed (query isn’t shared or stored) – but were largely a function of Google’s Android and Gemini rather than unique to Samsung. But the Korean firm’s own apps now get Gemini Live integrations.

4) No S Pen

Samsung slimmed down the Fold7, in part, by removing the screen layer that supports its S Pen. So if you like writing or drawing with the stylus, you’ll have to stick with the Fold6. The S Pen is also supported in the firm’s Ultra range of standard form-factor phones.

A Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 on screen during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Photo / Getty Images

5) Going full squirqle

The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic unveiled today both adopt the “squirqle” design that debuted with the Ultra last year. It sees a circular watchface sitting inside a square body – or at least a square with rounded edges.

The aesthetics are in the eye of the beholder, but Samsung says the new design allows the watch to sit flatter on wrist, allowing for better measurements as you exercise or sleep.

The biometrics include a new sleep apnoea detection function – though it’s not yet enabled for New Zealand as it goes thought regulatory approvals. A similar Apple Watch function got the green light for New Zealand last year.

But you do get three unique features: a running coach, sleep coaching (both taking advantage of Gemini being baked in) and a new skin analysis feature that Samsung says measures your level of carotene (an antioxidant).

And long-time fans have cheered the return of the rotating bezel with the Watch 8 – a feature that went missing with the Watch 7. The Classic also adopts a customisable quick-action button.

Pricing

Galaxy Z Fold7

256GB – $3249

512GB – $3499

1TB – $4099

Galaxy Z Flip7

256GB – $2099

512GB – $2299

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

128GB – $1699

256GB – $1819

Watch Ultra – $1199

Watch8 Classic

LTE – $949

Bluetooth – $849

Watch8 44mm

LTE – $749

Bluetooth – $649

Watch8 40mm

LTE – $699

Bluetooth – $599

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.