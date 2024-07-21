Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

The likely cause of the CloudStrike chaos – and how a Trump presidency could undermine cyber security

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
A Windows-based supermarket self-service kiosk suffers the "blue screen of death" during the IT outage caused by a buggy update to CrowdStrike's security software. Photo / Herald staff

A Windows-based supermarket self-service kiosk suffers the "blue screen of death" during the IT outage caused by a buggy update to CrowdStrike's security software. Photo / Herald staff

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Global banks, airlines, hospitals and government offices were disrupted by a glitch with a CrowdStrike software update.
  • A fix for affected systems has been released but getting them back online will take time as it requires manually weeding out the flawed code.
  • Crowdstrike software that injected the bug has almost 20% market share and is common in critical services.

Lovina McMurchy (Ngāti Rongomai) is the chief operating officer for Wellington-headquartered global cyber security start-up Kry10. Based in Seattle, she was previously a general partner for Movac and held senior roles with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business