Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

EU rolls out AI code with broad copyright, transparency rules

By Gian Volpicelli
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Under the EU rules, companies will be banned from training AI on pirated materials and must respect requests from writers and artists to keep copyrighted work out of datasets. Photo / Getty Images

Under the EU rules, companies will be banned from training AI on pirated materials and must respect requests from writers and artists to keep copyrighted work out of datasets. Photo / Getty Images

The European Union has published a code of practice to help companies follow its landmark AI Act.

It includes copyright protections for creators and transparency requirements for advanced models.

The code will require developers to provide up-to-date documentation describing their AI’s features to regulators and third parties looking to integrate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World