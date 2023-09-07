An artist's impression of the three-storey block of nine one-bedroom units Kāinga Ora has planned for 17-17a Cairnfield Rd, Whangārei. It's one of eight projects the Government's housing body has planned for the area.

An artist's impression of the three-storey block of nine one-bedroom units Kāinga Ora has planned for 17-17a Cairnfield Rd, Whangārei. It's one of eight projects the Government's housing body has planned for the area.

Kensington residents have organised a community meeting to share the plans for Kāinga Ora’s proposed social housing development.

The meeting comes after residents and ratepayers from the Kensington Development Group informally met with a community engagement representative last month around “vague, incomplete and minimal” information from Kāinga Ora thus far about the proposed social housing units in Whangārei.

Kāinga Ora plans to build 63 new homes on land it owns in Cairnfield Rd, Churchill St, King St, Kamo Rd and Lovatt Cres. Most of the sites will feature two- and three-storey blocks.

The group now feels as if the meeting was merely a formality, and that residents’ concerns are not being heard.

Kāinga Ora has since lodged an application for resource consent for 3-7 Cairnfield Rd, and another application has been forwarded to the Whangārei District Council for 17-17A Cairnfield Rd, which the Advocate understands is being checked in accordance with section 88 of the Resource Management Act.

Kāinga Ora has applied for resource consent for property on Cairnfield Rd, Kensington. Photo / NZME

The Kensington Development Group has previously voiced concerns to MPs, councillors and Kāinga Ora about the proposals, due to the “size, scale, aesthetics and inadequate infrastructure”.

It says it is not against social housing but fears increased traffic on a dangerous intersection, a loss of privacy for nearby homes, blocking of sunlight, and stormwater issues in a flood-prone area.

A council spokeswoman said the council’s role was to receive applications and assess them under the provisions in the District Plan and relevant legislation.

“We identify what consent pathway the application will take (for example, whether the activity is a restricted activity, discretionary or non-complying activity). A decision is made on whether notification is required once the application is received,” the spokeswoman said.

“If notification of any sort is needed, it is carried out and, if submissions are received and hearings are required, they are heard by an independent commissioner.”

Kāinga Ora Northland regional director Jeff Murray said the council had recently identified Kensington as one of the region’s high-growth areas.

To accommodate the predicted growth, the council rezoned Kensington to allow for medium-density housing such as low-rise apartments, walk-ups and terraced housing.

“This means issues like local character, infrastructure impacts and traffic have been considered when the District Plan was put out for consultation by the council,” Murray said.

“For our part, we appreciate this style of housing is a big change for the neighbourhood, and for some in the community will take some getting used to.”

Kāinga Ora wanted to reassure people that housing developments would all be “well designed, modern and built to high standards”, he said.

“Engagement is an important part of our job, and we are committed to keeping the community informed and updated as we work to deliver these greatly needed homes.

“Our local team in Whangārei is in direct communication with the Kensington Development Group and we have invited the group to meet with us early next week where we will discuss our proposals in detail and listen to concerns.”

The public meeting organised by Kensington Development Group is to take place on Friday, September 8, at 5.30pm at St John’s Golden Church, 147 Kamo Rd.

Councillors, council staff, MPs, Kāinga Ora and the public have all been invited.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated from Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.