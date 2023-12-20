An artist’s impression of development proposed for Tiki Place, Tamingi St and Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā.

Ruakākā residents continue to hold fears over Kāinga Ora’s plans to build a 50-house village in their neighbourhood, with one unable to hold back tears at a public consultation.

The state landlord is currently chatting with the community about plans to replace 16 state houses with 50 new two-storey homes across Tiki Place, Tamingi St and Peter Snell Rd.

Kāinga Ora said the project helps meet an urgent need for housing in Northland with two-, three- and four-bedroom homes that have been welcomed by some.

But local Tui Roman Snr said residents she has spoken to fear the high-density development will change the close-knit feel of their community.

The community is already on high alert after three homicides on Peter Snell Rd this year - two children in May and 24-year-old Teina Pickering in October.

They fear more crime will occur as more people are packed into the area, she said.

Roman is a Kāinga Ora resident but not one who has to move due to the development.

But she is speaking up for those facing great uncertainty after living in their state homes for 40 years, including organising a petition against the proposal, she said.

While Kāinga Ora will pay for moving costs and residents will have the option of moving into the new houses, they fear the smaller sections will not give enough space for grandchildren to play nor for tangi to be held, Roman said.

Kāinga Ora’s community drop-in days this month have done little to reassure the community.

“Everyone is saying how distressed they were at what was happening. One girl, who had just bought a house nearby, broke down crying,” Roman said.

People do not believe their fears are being listened to, she said.

Ruakākā Kāinga Ora resident Tui Roman Snr says the community is united in their fears about the 50-house proposal. Photo / Denise Piper

But Kāinga Ora’s Northland regional director Jeff Murray said the community drop-in sessions have been constructive and well-attended, with about 150 dropping in on the first day.

“What really stood out for me was not the number of attendees, but the genuine interest shown in our plans for the neighbourhood and the constructive conversations had with those who came along,” Murray said.

“Some people arrived with concerns about height and density, and were reassured to learn only two-storey homes were proposed.

“Some community members spoke in support of more homes for the area, and some came looking for information regarding how to access public housing, either for themselves or their whānau,” he said.

No decisions have been made yet but any new houses will be filled with people who are on the Ministry of Social Development’s housing register, with priority for those with local connections, including family, work and schools.

In its promotional material, Kāinga Ora said there is an urgent need for housing in Northland, with more than 1200 families or individuals waiting for a state house.

It is delivering the largest state housing-build the region has seen for decades, including more than 280 homes under construction in Whangārei.

After its conversations with the community, Kāinga Ora plans to submit resource consent applications for the build around March 2024, with building estimated to get under way by mid-2024.

The development is likely to take place in stages, allowing existing customers to stay in the Ruakākā community while new homes are built.

The last community drop-in session is being held from 9am to 10.30am at the Bream Bay Trust’s Room 4, 9 Takutai Place, on Thursday, while people can also have their say online.

Meanwhile, several relocated houses temporarily sitting on blocks at a secured One Tree Point site are not related to the Ruakākā plans but are in transit from Auckland, Kāinga Ora said.

Roman said residents wondered what was happening with the houses and were getting paranoid about the development.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.