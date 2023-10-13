This Mitsubishi 4X4 was part of the police investigation into a homicide on Peter Snell Rd, Ruakākā, on Thursday. 12th October 2023 Photo Tania Whyte

Police have released the name of the 24-year-old man found dead on a residential road in Ruakākā.

The body of Teina Pickering, from Ruakākā, was discovered by a woman on Peter Snell Rd shortly after 4am on Thursday.

Police yesterday launched a homicide investigation into Pickering’s death.

The woman reportedly found the 24-year-old lying on the road after hearing a loud bang. She was said to have attempted CPR. A separate woman told the Advocate it appeared the man may have been the victim of a hit and run as there was no signs of gunshot wounds.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds of Whangārei CIB said yesterday police believed the man’s death was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the wider public.

“We appreciate the public interest in this case, however, we still need to work through our investigation process.”

Pickering’s body was to be returned to his whānau on Friday, Symonds said.

The area has seen several high profile incidents this year which include a man been reportedly stabbed 17 times, and the double homicide of two children in May.

Fed up residents have called for a greater police presence and for the Ruakākā Police Station to be manned 24/7 in the wake of yesterday’s homicide. The station’s open hours are currently listed as 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday but people are asked to call first to confirm it is open.

Symonds said the community could expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

He asked for anyone who saw anything suspicious around Peter Snell Dr in the early hours of Thursday morning or with information that can help the police investigation to come forward.

People can contact police on 105 or www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and quote file number 231012/4721, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows,” Symonds said.

Pickering’s death will be referred to the coroner.



