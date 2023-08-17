The scene on Peter Snell Rd, Ruakaka, where two children were found deceased. Photo / Tania Whyte

The scene on Peter Snell Rd, Ruakaka, where two children were found deceased. Photo / Tania Whyte

A woman at the centre of a homicide case involving the death of two children has been declared fit to stand trial and has pleaded not guilty.

The woman has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the death of two children found deceased at the Peter Snell Rd property on the morning of May 15 this year.

The woman first appeared in the Whangārei District Court on May 16 and has been held in a mental health facility since so reports could be prepared before she entered a plea.

At her last court appearance, the woman indicated she wanted to represent herself but her lawyer at the time, Catherine Cull KC, was hopeful a new lawyer could be assigned.

At the high court in Whangārei today, the woman’s new lawyer Marie Dyhrberg entered not guilty pleas on behalf of her client who appeared via audio-visual link from a secure facility.

The woman appeared fresh-faced with her hair pulled back and she was engaged in the court process.

A section 38 report prepared on whether the woman is fit to stand trial has been submitted to the court, with the report writer saying they are of the opinion she is fit to plea and fit to stand trial.

The report writer said since she has been in custody, her mental health issues have come under control.

Justice Timothy Brewer said a hearing for her fitness would not be required and the only issue now would be whether she was insane at the time of offending.

Further reports have been called to investigate whether she was instance at the time of the alleged homicides which are expected to take up to three months due to a shortage of qualified psychiatrists.

A three-week trial has been set for March 10, 2025, and name suppression continues until her case review hearing date in November.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/Ngātiwai/Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked freelance in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.



