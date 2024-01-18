This proposed development on Cairnfield Rd has now been changed to two-storey and is awaiting resource consent. Photo / Kāinga Ora

Whangārei residents impacted by Kāinga Ora’s plans to build homes in Kensington have spoken of being anxious and fearful by the developments - to the point that some are even considering selling up.

The main issue, they say, is that the scale and density of the planned builds will not fit in with the streets and will take privacy away from neighbouring homes.

Residents, who did not want to be named, are also worried the density of the housing will contribute to poor behaviour from tenants.

Kāinga Ora announced on Tuesday that it has reviewed the scale of two three-storey buildings on Cairnfield Rd. They will now be two-storey rather than three-storey and are awaiting resource consent.

Regional director Jeff Murray said the change was due to the local network not being able to support the proposed three storeys.

But residents remain concerned. They say they are “full steam ahead” lobbying against the plans, including continuing their petition to halt all works until further reviews have been completed.

They spoke of feeling “anxious, worried and fearful” about the proposals.

They said a lack of privacy and a sense of comfort while living next door to such large developments is a blow to those who have “worked hard” to own their homes.

One resident believed the value of her property had dropped by 30 per cent once the builds were planned. She said selling wasn’t an option because she “won’t make enough” out of it.

OneRoof Editor Owen Vaughan said there has been a decline “across the board” in property value but it can be hard to gauge the reasons for a drop in a single property.

Vaughan said Kāinga Ora housing does not always deter buyers and can sometimes even attract them due to the look of improved housing.

“These developments have improved the quality of housing stock in certain suburbs, whereas you might see crumbling, not fit-for-purpose houses [before redevelopment].”

Residents were also fearful about how infrastructure will cope with the added population. They spoke of worries about the volume of traffic moving up and down the road onto a busy intersection, sunlight being blocked in homes, and stormwater issues in what they claimed is a flood-prone area.

The residents said during bouts of heavy rain, stormwater drains overfill and the intersection of Cairnfield Rd and Mill Rd floods, as do their gardens.

A resident was concerned about the behaviour of incoming tenants, and said Kāinga Ora should practise “due diligence” to ensure the behaviour of tenants doesn’t go unchecked, and that property maintenance is to an acceptable standard.

However, Murray said Kāinga Ora takes problems seriously and utilises the tools available to them under the Residential Tenancies Act.

He pointed out that Kāinga Ora has been part of the Kensington community “for decades”, and that some of the buildings on the street were built in the 1930s and were overdue for replacement.

Murray said they help clients in different ways, such as connecting them with community services, answering questions and arranging maintenance.

Residents claimed Kāinga Ora was determined to do what they wanted despite how they felt. Murray responded by saying that Kāinga Ora has been “actively engaging” with the Kensington community since August last year and continues to meet and speak with those who have questions or concerns.

He said concerns about scale and density of the proposed developments are up to the council and align with the District Plan.

“All relevant planning matters are set out in detail within our resource consent applications, which are currently processing with the Whangārei District Council.”

